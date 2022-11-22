Westside kicker Tristen Alvano hits 5 field goals, drills walk-off winner against Gretna in Class A final

By Nathan Charles | Photos by Samuel Mfinanga

LINCOLN – The comeback kids were on their way to writing another storybook ending when a kicker emerged from the shadows and finally slew the Dragons.

Ok, so maybe not exactly from the shadows. It was his fifth field goal of the night after all. Still, it seemed when Gretna overcame a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit for the second time this season, back-to-back championships were a matter of destiny. Tristan Alvano decided he’d seize his own destiny when he hit a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 43-41 Westside championship win.

Alvano had all 12 second-half points for the Warriors and made kicks from 44, 50, 26, 42 and the game-winner that gave Westside its fourth football state title in school history.

“They said they trust me, they love me, and I said, ‘I love you, too, and I’ll do this,’” Alvano said about any messages given before his final kick. “We got it done, and I’m just so thankful we got it done. Man, it’s an incredible, amazing feeling.”

Alvano and the Warriors took a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter and extended that to 40-27 when he capped a 12-play, 61-yard drive with three points then ended a seven-play, 36-yard march with three more. But Gretna, no stranger to dramatic comebacks, forced back-to-back punts and took a 41-40 lead with 1:55 remaining on an Isaiah Weber 14-yard run up the middle.

Weber ended successive Dragon drives with touchdown runs that had the Dragons thinking repeat. First, they overcame quarterback Zane Flores’ third interception of the night with a three-and-out on defense. Flores returned to the field and engineered a 67-yard scoring drive in seven plays and just 2:06 of game time that had the separation down to just 40-34 with 3:53 remaining.

Another three-and-out set Gretna up at its 25 with 2:32 remaining and a timeout. Flores needed just three plays thanks to a 54-yard connection with Blayke Moore that set up Weber’s 14-yard run on the next play.

Down by 13 with 7:52 to play, Gretna needed less than three minutes and just 13 plays to come storming back and take the lead. For Nebraska high school football fans, it was certainly reminiscent of Sept. 30 against Bellevue West when the Dragons trailed 37-14 with just over seven minutes to go and scored 26 unanswered points for a 40-37 win.

But unlike that one when Gretna left just eight seconds after taking the lead, Westside had almost two minutes to work with. That much time and a kicker who said he was feeling good from as far as 57 or 58 had the Warriors confident despite quickly deteriorating circumstances.

Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac calmly guided the offense 40 yards in nine plays and set Alvano up from the center of the field with four seconds left on the scoreboard.

“As a kicker, you don’t get a lot of opportunities like that,” Alvano said. “You’re kind of on your own at practice. You’re sometimes forgotten about. You’re just another guy on the team. The fact that everyone is relying on me in that situation, it means the world to me, and I’m honored and humbled to have that experience and have that opportunity to do that.”

Although we all should have known better, it looked like Westside would run away with it early when junior Caleb Benning picked off Flores twice and set up drives that ended in 10 Warrior points.

Both teams scored on their opening drives but Westside had points on its first five possessions before Gretna finally forced a punt with 2:15 left in the first half. Benning set up a 21-7 lead on his first interception then helped grow the lead to 31-14 with another pick near the end of the first quarter.

Gretna kept answering. When Westside went up 21-7, Flores hit Moore on an 80-yard touchdown to cut it back to seven. The Warriors went up 31-14 on Keynan Cotton’s 64-yard touchdown then Alvano’s first field goal. The Dragons brought it back to a 10-point difference on an eight-play 66-yard drive just before halftime.

Alvano hit from 50 midway through the third. Flores scored on a 7-yard run just about two minutes later and cut the deficit to single digits for the first time since the end of the first quarter.

Westside continued to come up short on second-half possessions, but that mattered little with Alvano waiting on the sidelines. The Warriors scored all four touchdowns in the first quarter then relied on Alvano’s right leg for the next 15 points.

“I think he’s the best kicker in the country,” coach Paul Limongi said. “He’s up there in the rankings. We’re thrilled he plays for us.”

Flores had three touchdown passes to go with his three interceptions. Passing for 414 yards on 21 of 37. Rezac was 27 of 36 for 337 and two scores and also led all rushers with 83 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Moore caught six passes for 153 yards and the one touchdown while Westside was led by Benning’s 14 catches for 103. He had missed the last 10 games with injury before returning in a big way.

Caleb’s father, former Husker two-time national champion and Westside assistant coach Damon Benning couldn’t have been more pride. It’s the same field nearly 30 years later, but now it means much more.

“(The joy) is bigger because my capacity to love is more,” Damon said. “It was all about me back then. Now it’s my family, and I’m just so proud of his toughness, and this team, and his resiliency – couldn’t have written a better script.”

Omaha Westside (12-1) 28 – 3 – 3 – 9 -- 43

Gretna (12-1) 14 – 7 – 6 – 14 -- 41

Scoring

1Q 10:34 W Anthony Rezac 31 run (Alvano kick)

1Q 9:16 G Tyson Boganowski 52 pass from Zane Flores (Bothwell kick)

1Q 5:24 W Jahmez Ross 5 run (Alvano kick)

1Q 3:14 W Teddy Rezac 6 pass from Anthony Rezac (Alvano kick)

1Q 3:03 G Blayke Moore 80 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

1Q 1:49 W Keynan Cotton 64 pass from A Rezac (Alvano kick)

2Q 10:26 W Alvano 44 field goal

2Q 00:28 G Ethan Stuhr 3 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

3Q 6:36 W Alvano 50 field goal

3Q 4:31 G Flores 7 run (Bothwell kick blocked)

4Q 11:13 W Alvano 26 field goal

4Q 7:52 W Alvano 42 field goal

4Q 3:53 G Isaiah Weber 4 run (Bothwell kick)

4Q 1:55 G Weber 14 run (Bothwell kick)

4Q 0:00 W Alvano 45 field goal

Rushing (Attempts-Yards-Touchdowns)

Westside: A Rezac 24-83-1, Jahmez Ross 13-47-1, Caleb Benning 1-2-0. Gretna: Isaiah Weber 12-59-2, Zane Flores 8-52-1.

Receiving (Catches-Yards-Touchdowns)

Westside: Benning 14-103-0, Trevor Spady 5-75-0, Cotton 3-78-1, Teddy Rezac 3-24-1, Curt Cubrich 1-38-0, Dawson Hardick 1-19-0. Gretna: Caleb Schnell 6-71-0, Blayke Moore 5-153-1, Boganowski 4-100-1, Michael Scheff 4-89-0, Ethan Stuhr 1-3-1, Isaiah Weber 1- -2-0.

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Yards-Interceptions)

Westside: A Rezac 27-36-337-0 2 TDs. Gretna: Flores 21-37-414-3 3 TDs.

Tackles (Total-Solo-TFL-Sack)

Westside: Christian Jones 8-2-.5-.5, Teddy Rezac 8-5-0-0, Jeremiah Truitt 6-3-0-0, Nick Anglim 5-1-0-0, Jonquel Osler 4-1-.5-0, Ryan Eckhardt 4-1-.5-.5, Ty Keifer 3-2-0-0 Interception, Jordon Hurst 3-3-0-0, Cubrich 3-1-.5-0, Beau Ryan 2-0-0-0, Benning 1-0-0-0 2 Interceptions, Quinton Warren 1-1-0-0, Payton McDonald 1-0-.5-0, Conner Jochum 1-0-0-0. Gretna: Justin Myers 12-3-1-4, Ethan Stuhr 11-2-0-0, Blayke Moore 10-3-.5-0, Mason Goldman 9-3-1.5-0, Alexander Runge 8-6-0-0, Korver Demma 7-3-1-0, Caleb Sherman 7-2-0-0, Harrison Weber 6-3-2.5-0, Boganowski 5-3-0-0, Brayden Moore 5-2-.5-0, Joseph Vieth 4-4-0-0, Alex Wilcoxson 3-2-0-0, Cayden Serfass 2-1-0-0, Blake Hawkins 2-1-0-0, Caleb Schnell 2-1-0-0, Aiden Rohrer 1-0-0-0, Michael Scheef 1-0-0-0, Jack Rhoads 1-0-0-0, Luke Johnson 1-0-0-0, Aaron Sibley 1-1-0-0.