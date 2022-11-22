Read full article on original website
Brazos Christian, Brenham, Cameron football teams fall in playoffs
The Brazos Christian, Brenham and Cameron football teams saw their seasons end Friday. The Brazos Christian Eagles ran into a buzzsaw in the Lubbock Christian Eagles, who rolled to a 65-0 victory in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals Friday afternoon in Bangs. Brazos Christian ends at 6-6, while Lubbock...
Tony Hamilton, defense lead College Station football team past Georgetown in rematch
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The celebrations were his way of celebrating the College Station football team getting revenge on Georgetown. And Hamilton could have taken even more bows as the all-around athlete made plays on both sides of the...
Cessna's grades: Aggies produce an effort to remember in win over No. 5 Tigers
DEFENSE: A- • What went right: The scoop-and-score by strong safety Demani Richardson on the fumble caused by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper put A&M in control. • What went wrong: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 84 yards rushing on 12 carries, and the Tigers’ receivers had 103 yards after the catch.
Franklin’s tandem of Washington, Jackson spearheads Lions’ lethal rushing attack
The Franklin football team is known for its a strong backfield that propelled the Lions to a state title game appearance in 2020 and a state championship last season. This year, the Lions (12-0) have leaned on the tandem of senior Bryson Washington and sophomore Jayden Jackson in hopes of running it back for a second state crown. Jackson leads the way with 1,668 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Washington is right behind with 1,577 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Texas A&M football team upsets No. 5 LSU to end season
It had been 61 days since Texas A&M last won an Southeastern Conference football game — a narrow 23-21 win over Arkansas that required a bazaar fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Aggie safety Demani Richardson. As the Aggies’ season drew to a close Saturday night, A&M needed...
Aggie women's basketball team to host Owls on Sunday at Reed Arena
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look for their third straight win when they host Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (4-1) lost at Duke 71-52 in their first road game of the season on Nov. 17 in Durham, North Carolina. Since then A&M has won two straight at home, topping Texas Southern 67-54 on Nov. 20 and Texas State 67-46 on Wednesday. Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker each scored 17 points to lead the Aggies against Texas Southern, and Jones and Aaliyah Patty scored 11 points each in the win over Texas State.
Burton football team earns third straight shutout victory in playoffs
While the Burton football team has made noise across the state this season for its offense, it was the Panthers’ defense that proved to be the biggest difference-maker in a 7-0 victory over Chilton at Merrill Green Stadium on Friday. The shutout performance in the Class 2A Division II...
Mo City Von: Devon Achane’s return revs Texas A&M offense in 38-23 upset win over LSU
Devon Achane’s athleticism and agility has given Texas A&M football fans plenty of chances to ooh and aah over the last three years. The junior running back did it again on Saturday night with a career-best performance in the Aggies’ 38-23 upset win over fifth-ranked LSU. After missing...
WATCH NOW: LB Jaxon Edwards discusses College Station’s win over Georgetown
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The cel…
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. LSU
The Texas A&M football team will gear up for its final game of the season this Saturday at Kyle Field against fifth-ranked LSU. The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN. Here’s a guide to the Aggie game day:. Pregame festivities. The...
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
LSU-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown
• Key additions: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had nine carries for 54 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run on the Aggies’ 15-play, 90-yard first possession. Wide receiver Evan Stewart added two catches for 16 yards. Achane missed the last two games with a foot injury, and Stewart missed last week’s game.
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane named semifinalist for Campbell Award
Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane is a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Achane ranks third in the Southeastern Conference and 20th nationally in rushing yards per game at 98.6. He leads the Aggies (4-7, 1-6) in rushing with 887 yards and six touchdowns on 158 carries. He also has caught 36 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and he returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD.
Cessna: Texas A&M's offense rides Jimbo Fisher's hot hand calling plays to victory
If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did against fifth-ranked LSU. Fisher and the Aggies had the hot hand in rolling to a 38-23 season-ending victory Saturday night at Kyle Field. A&M piled up 429 yards on 68 plays, leaning on a running game that produced a season-high 282 yards on 50 carries as A&M owned the line of scrimmage. Junior running back Devon Achane, who missed two games with an injury, had a career-high 215 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns. A&M did that against an LSU defense that came in allowing only 132.2 yards rushing per game.
Former Texas A&M recruit helped fuel LSU's run to SEC West title
Texas A&M’s football team signed a record-setting recruiting class last December and February, but the talk this week in Aggieland is about the one who got away. LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., a one-time A&M recruit, will be at Kyle Field along with his sixth-ranked Tiger teammates for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game.
Himmel to take on safety and security of BISD
Rich Himmel was announced as the Bryan school district’s new assistant director of safety and security at the Nov. 14 board meeting. Ron Clary, executive director of auxiliary services for the district, announced Himmel’s employment, stating that Himmel has over 30 years of law enforcement experience and will be an asset to the district.
Cessna: Texas A&M needs to copy path LSU is taking to Atlanta
LSU is the best or worst possible opponent for Texas A&M to finish the football season against. The Tigers afford the Aggies a chance to show they’re not that far from being a top 10 team. A solid effort or even an upset isn’t going to change a season that will be remembered as one of the worst, but it would be a welcomed distraction for at least 24 hours until the focus thankfully switches to 2023.
Pregame Blitz: How LSU-Texas A&M match up
Texas A&M is hopeful to get leading rusher Devon Achane back, though he hasn’t been great against LSU in his career. He had only 49 yards on 12 carries last year against the Tigers, and just one carry for a yard as a freshman. LSU held Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss to less than 140 yards rushing each. EDGE: LSU.
Prognosticator Panel's mutt might have championship genes
It’s been a strange year for football in these parts. Texas A&M opened the year picked sixth in the nation but won’t even win six games. Mr. Tuggles, a dog who picks football games with the help of his two Goldendoodle siblings, is tied for fifth place in The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel. In more than three decades, it’s by far the best showing by the dog. Rocky, Alphie and Buddy would be proud of their protégé.
