‘The Fall’ EP Patrick Irwin Sets Victorian Detective Drama ‘Fitz & Merryweather,’ Abacus Representing Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s animated offering “ Strange World ” fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.

3 HOURS AGO