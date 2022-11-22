‘The Fall’ EP Patrick Irwin Sets Victorian Detective Drama ‘Fitz & Merryweather,’ Abacus Representing Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
New Broadway musical brings high-energy world of K-pop to the Circle in the Square Theatre
K-Pop fans, listen up! Now is your chance to enjoy your favorite music on Broadway.
How Bassist Paz Lenchantin Went From Teenage Pixies Fan to Member of the Band
Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well-known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features bassist Paz Lenchantin.
Thanksgiving Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Bombs With $18.6 Million as ‘Wakanda Forever’ Repeats at No. 1
There’s not a lot to be thankful for at the Thanksgiving box office. Disney’s “Strange World” failed to entice family audiences, collapsing in its debut with $11.9 million from 4,174 North American theaters over the weekend and $18.6 million over the five-day holiday frame. Heading into the weekend, the film was expected to earn $30 million to $40 million during the long weekend.
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist's role in spreading Albanians' fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of...
Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s animated offering “ Strange World ” fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Cody Rigsby's Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And Cringe
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Bangladesh Makes an Impact at Goa Festival and Market
The burgeoning Bangladesh film industry made an impact at both South Asian film market Film Bazaar and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Bangladesh feature film “Agantuk” (aka “The Stranger”) by Biplob Sarkar was named as unanimous winner of the Prasad DI award, conferred by the Film Bazaar Recommends jury in Goa. Besides Sarkar, there was a strong contingent from Bangladesh including Abu Shahed Emon (“No Ground Beneath the Feet”), Bijon, who is part of the “Solo” team that has scored CNC funding and Redoan Rony, head of streamer Chorki.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
