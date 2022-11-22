Read full article on original website
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
Fels Spotlights LS GOMMA's Inventive Homeware Designs at TANK Magazine's London Gallery
Fels has partnered with modern design studio LS GOMMA to showcase a new collection of lighting, furniture and accessories inside TANK Magazine‘s Fitzrovia exhibition space in London. Questioning the existing typologies of homeware, LS GOMMA’s exhibition, titled Satellites, includes reinventions of the firm’s rubber and metal mesh designs, which...
Studio Visits: Alfie Kungu
It’s often said that art mirrors life, and in the case of Alfie Kungu, the adage could not be more true. The painter’s effervescent and spirited character is unmistakably present in the brightly-colored, gestural strokes he’s come to be known by. Kungu’s artistic identity has been developed...
Concepts Presents 130-Piece Surreality Collection
For well over a decade, Concepts and Nike SB have cemented themselves as champions of collaboration with their legendary “Lobster” Dunks. As they continue to write history with the introduction of 2022’s “Orange Lobster,” Concepts has prepared an immense 130-piece collection titled Surreality. When discussing the design for the duo’s SB Dunk collaboration this year, Concepts revealed it drew from surrealist art, especially the works of iconic Spanish artist Salvador Dalí who’s lobster-themed works have captivated audiences around the world.
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
On-Feet Look at MSCHF Gobstomper "Sour Edition"
MSCHF has recently unveiled its latest new Gobstomper in “Sour Edition.”. The unique design sees the shoe constructed in multiple layers, only to reveal the colorful purple and green layers as the shoe gets worn down. The layers reveal to be the inside of the multi-layered Gobstopper, a keen reminder of the lawbreaker-filled childhood. The team now revisits the Gobstomper after debuting the silhouette earlier this year with a “Jimmy Fallon Edition.” The “Sour Edition” has instead begun with a primarily black presentation, featuring accents in neon green, purple and yellow.
The adidas Forum Low Releases "Home Alone 2" Edition for the Holidays
Is gearing up for the holidays with a special release that pays homage to one of Hollywood’s staple Christmas movies of all-time. Specifically, it honors one of the most iconic holiday film characters from Home Alone 2. As a nod to the holiday season and Kevin’s misfortune in New...
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
BSTN Brand and Diemme Take the Roccia Basso Boot Back in Time
Following the reveal of its Fall/Winter 2022 “The Holiday” collection, BSTN Brand is teaming up with Diemme for a winter-ready collection. The duo selects the Roccia Basso boot as their collaborative canvas, reimagining the lifestyle silhouette with a retro approach. BSTN Brand takes inspiration from its basketball DNA, mirroring the two-toned style often seen on hoops sneakers.
Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Air" Surfaces in Safari Prints
Back in 2017, debuted the “Kiss My Airs” campaign in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line. After launching a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early last year, Nike now dresses its Air Max 97 in Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic safari prints — once inspired by the designer’s trip to the furniture store.
Ben Ganz and USM Modular Furniture Debut Pastel, NYC-Inspired Objects
Swiss-born designer Ben Ganz has unveiled a special collaboration with USM Modular Furniture and New York-based design imprint PIN–UP HOME, titled USM NYC by Ben Ganz. The three-part collision breeds a limited-edition collection of USM storage objects made by Ganz, marking USM’s first-ever multiple-piece collection made in collaboration with an independent designer. Inside the range, there are six original configurations, each of which draws inspiration from New York’s urban layout.
Patagonia Sues Gap for Copying Its Signature Snap-T Pullover
Following its fallout with Ye, now lands itself in legal trouble with outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia which recently filed a lawsuit accusing the American clothing brand of copying its signature Snap-T pocket design found on its fleece sweaters for over three decades. According to Reuters, Patagonia filed a complaint in...
Exclusive Preview of HBX’s Upcoming Holiday Drops
In anticipation of the festive season, HBX has curated an exclusive Holiday drop in collaboration with FDMTL, xVESSEL, Wacko Maria, and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro. Comprising apparel, sneakers, and homeware, the items will be launched every day at 10 a.m. EST at HBX for four consecutive days, starting from November 26.
From Lagos to London, Oluola Slawn Is Living Wild
For the latest installment of HYPEBEAST Diaries, we caught up with Nigerian-born, London-based artist Oluola Slawn to learn more about how his “risky” move to London in 2017 would lead him to becoming one of the hottest artists on the planet in 2022. “Scammer”, skater, streetwear poster boy,...
BEAMS and NEEDLES Reunite For Boa Fleece Pieces
BEAMS and NEEDLES have returned with a new release in their collaborative relationship. Similar to its predecessor, the latest collection features jackets and vests crafted with soft, boa fleece material for the winter. Both pieces feature BEAMS’ relaxed silhouette and an all-over pattern of the distinctive “Papillon” motif, with the vest arriving in a blue and brown colorway and the jacket in a stark black and purple scheme.
Metro Boomin Reveals Pink Floyd-Inspired ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Cover
Metro Boomin is readying for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore LP Heroes & Villains. After delaying the project’s release last month due to sample clearance roadblocks, the hip-hop producer returned to tease a collaboration with Travis Scott and is showing off the cover art for the record, which will drop on December 2.
Dr. Martens Embellishes 1460 and 1461 Boots in Swarovski Crystals
Following collaborations with Our Legacy WORK SHOP which utilizes sustainably-sourced Horween leather and Babylon LA for tear-away canvas pairs, Dr. Martens now adorns its iconic 1460 and 1461 boots with Swarovski crystals. Carrying on the punk heritage of DM, the boots’ signature elements, including smooth black leather uppers, bronze eyelets, and yellow welt stitching, arrive alongside a safety pin and chain attachment on the outer ankle adorned with 3 Swarovski crystals.
Studio He Creates Wooden Vacation Home in Middle of Swedish Forest Glade
Stockholm-based architecture practice Studio He has crafted a timber vacation home in a forest just south of the city, using seven different types of wood to create its structure and interior details. The home was designed by the studio’s founder, architect Xiao He, for herself and her husband. She moved...
Bruno Dias Arquitectura Organises "Casa Âmago" Around a Central Courtyard
Portuguese studio Bruno Dias Arquitectura has completed a project in the village of Ansião, which sees a family home set around a central courtyard. The “Casa Âmago” property, just awarded the 2022 Architecture Masterprize for residential architecture, has been designed for a single-family living in the Portuguese village. Previously, the plot on which the house is located had two small homes – both in a state of disrepair. Creating a new property was the only choice, given that the existing buildings were unsalvageable, but Dias was keen to make sure the house didn’t feel entirely out of touch with its surroundings. “It wouldn’t be in harmony with the surroundings to plan a contemporary house with no connection to the neighboring buildings,” the architect said.
