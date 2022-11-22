Portuguese studio Bruno Dias Arquitectura has completed a project in the village of Ansião, which sees a family home set around a central courtyard. The “Casa Âmago” property, just awarded the 2022 Architecture Masterprize for residential architecture, has been designed for a single-family living in the Portuguese village. Previously, the plot on which the house is located had two small homes – both in a state of disrepair. Creating a new property was the only choice, given that the existing buildings were unsalvageable, but Dias was keen to make sure the house didn’t feel entirely out of touch with its surroundings. “It wouldn’t be in harmony with the surroundings to plan a contemporary house with no connection to the neighboring buildings,” the architect said.

