BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man jailed for siblings' killing
A career criminal who killed an elderly brother and sister almost 30 years ago has been jailed for life. Danville Neil, 65, "dodged justice for years" after attacking WW2 veteran William Bryan, 71, and widow Anne Castle, 74, during a break-in at their east London home in August 1993. Neil...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
Nottingham fire death family were planning new life in USA
A husband whose wife and two children died after a fire at their home has said they were due to join him for a new life in the USA. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah and Fatimah, aged three, died in hospital following the fire in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on Sunday.
BBC
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
Ava White's mum says she is living a life sentence
The mother of Ava White, who was stabbed to death a year ago after a row over Snapchat, has said she feels like she is living a life sentence. The 12-year-old was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on in November 2021. Speaking publicly for the first...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
BBC
Royal watchers' joy at King Charles' Christmas return to Sandringham
King Charlies is to continue the Queen's tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham. What does the announcement mean for royal watchers who gather each year to see the Royal Family in Norfolk?. The Queen hosted 32 Christmases from the Sandringham Estate, although the Covid pandemic meant she spent her final...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Congleton shoppers 'alarmed' in Christmas market incident
Three men have been arrested after a car turned down a pedestrianised area of a town during a Christmas market. The Volkswagen Golf turned down Bridge Street in Congleton where the market was taking place, police said. It happened shortly after 16:00 GMT on Saturday, "causing alarm to shoppers and...
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
