Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackchronicle.com
Anderson’s 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19…. STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had...
blackchronicle.com
West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction Game Preview
West Virginia vs Oklahoma State prediction, sport preview, methods to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction Game Preview. Record: West Virginia (4-7), Oklahoma State (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why West Virginia Will Win. The Oklahoma State offense...
blackchronicle.com
Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help – FOX23 News
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring considered one of their very own. In a Facebook put up, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had noticed a person mendacity beneath a tarp with a wheelchair subsequent to him.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a neighborhood household after their packages had been stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a neighborhood household contacted the police after a number of presents had been stolen off of their porch.
blackchronicle.com
OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
— Oklahoma City police are investigating after one particular person was shot close to NW tenth St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon. According to police, a person driving a hearse shot at one other particular person, wounding them. The sufferer was taken to OU Health in critical situation the...
blackchronicle.com
OKC Animal Welfare In Need Of Flash Fosters
The OKC Animal Welfare is at a turning level and in the event that they don’t get reduction quickly, they might have to begin euthanizing animals. The Animal Shelter advised News 9 that is the worst November they’ve had shortly in relation to intakes. “We are having a...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Friday begins the Christmas buying vacation season. Thousands of Oklahomans are anticipated to hit the shops at this time trying to lower your expenses. But the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning about crooks who’re additionally trying to rating a deal by stealing your...
blackchronicle.com
Local Law Enforcement Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Holiday Weekend
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI crew is partnering with a number of businesses to verify everyone seems to be secure on the roadways this Thanksgiving weekend. During the vacation season, there’s lots of people touring whether or not it’s visiting household and buddies or buying. With extra individuals on the roadways, native businesses stated they plan to make their presence recognized this weekend.
Comments / 0