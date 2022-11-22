ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Anderson’s 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19…. STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction Game Preview

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State prediction, sport preview, methods to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction Game Preview. Record: West Virginia (4-7), Oklahoma State (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why West Virginia Will Win. The Oklahoma State offense...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a neighborhood household after their packages had been stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a neighborhood household contacted the police after a number of presents had been stolen off of their porch.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

— Oklahoma City police are investigating after one particular person was shot close to NW tenth St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon. According to police, a person driving a hearse shot at one other particular person, wounding them. The sufferer was taken to OU Health in critical situation the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

OKC Animal Welfare In Need Of Flash Fosters

The OKC Animal Welfare is at a turning level and in the event that they don’t get reduction quickly, they might have to begin euthanizing animals. The Animal Shelter advised News 9 that is the worst November they’ve had shortly in relation to intakes. “We are having a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Local Law Enforcement Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Holiday Weekend

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI crew is partnering with a number of businesses to verify everyone seems to be secure on the roadways this Thanksgiving weekend. During the vacation season, there’s lots of people touring whether or not it’s visiting household and buddies or buying. With extra individuals on the roadways, native businesses stated they plan to make their presence recognized this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy