SINGAPORE, Nov 25, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The Relevant Shareholders[3] of Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (“Kitchen Culture”, “the Company” or “the Group”) today announced that all Resolutions tabled at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25 November 2022 were approved, with 100% of eligible votes cast in favour of each Resolution and none against.

