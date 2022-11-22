Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Muni Bus Hijacking: Video Captures Stolen Bus Sideswiping Cars in SF
A video shows a new angle to the alarming Muni bus hijacking in San Francisco Friday night. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The video obtained by NBC Bay Area Saturday showed the bus...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Biting 2 Victims Inside SF Home: Police
San Francisco police are investigating a bizarre incident that occurred inside a home Saturday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Juanita and Evelyn ways. According to San Francisco police, officers found three adults, who were bleeding. SFPD's investigation later...
Suspect arrested after biting 2, injuring another inside San Francisco home, police say
San Francisco police responded to reports of a stabbing on Juanita Way off Portola Drive. Two victims with bite wounds were discovered, along with one victim with other injuries.
One dead in early morning car crash
SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Hijacking Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police
A suspect was taken into custody after they hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco Friday night, police said. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets in the Mission District. According to San Francisco police, officers arrived on scene at the location...
Suspect hijacks city bus in San Francisco, smashes into cars, video shows
A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking an articulated city bus in San Francisco on Friday night.
One person dead in Tenderloin shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the […]
EXCLUSIVE: $178K worth of camera equipment stolen in armed robbery at store near SF's Union Square
Surveillance from the area shows four individuals get out of a gray sedan around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday near Bush and Grant Streets. Images used in the police investigation show at least one suspect with a firearm entering the Leica store, which sells high-end camera equipment.
Woman arrested in connection with burglarizing Palo Alto home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Palo Alto on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with burglarizing a home she had reportedly broken into six months prior. Kathleen Joan Cuadros, 48, of Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. […]
NBC Bay Area
Police make 9 DUI Arrests After Raucous Thanksgiving Eve in Petaluma
Police in Petaluma arrested nine people for allegedly driving under the influence after "saturating" the downtown area due to heavy Thanksgiving eve revelry. Six officers were deployed downtown on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol along with six additional officers in anticipation of large bar crowds, the agency said.
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
Car crashes into Morgan Hill building: Cal Fire
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded after a car crashed into a building in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit reported midday Friday. The accident was in the area of Monterey Road and Barrett, a tweet stated. One car crashed into a building. There were no injuries. Firefighters are trying to prevent a […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn Public of Thefts, Car Break-Ins During Holiday Shopping
With the holidays, comes the expected increase in car break-ins, especially at malls and shopping centers. The holiday season kicked off with a parade inside San Jose’s Eastridge Mall Friday. With Santa as the grand marshal, the smiles were everywhere during the official tree lighting. While the holidays bring...
Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
Crews respond to two fires in Concord on Saturday afternoon
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate fires sparked in Concord on Saturday, and sent fire crews across the city to get them under control, according to the Concord Police Department. The first incident was an RV that caught fire as it was being towed in the area of Concord Avenue and SR-242. Contra Costa County […]
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with San Carlos stabbing
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they […]
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
Purse snatchers arrested after taking purse with tracking device inside
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in San Mateo in relation to a string of crimes that included stealing a purse at a grocery store, according to a news release from San Mateo PD. Officers were initially called to the Safeway at 165 S. El Camino Real in response to a […]
