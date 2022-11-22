ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested After Biting 2 Victims Inside SF Home: Police

San Francisco police are investigating a bizarre incident that occurred inside a home Saturday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Juanita and Evelyn ways. According to San Francisco police, officers found three adults, who were bleeding. SFPD's investigation later...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in early morning car crash

SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested After Hijacking Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police

A suspect was taken into custody after they hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco Friday night, police said. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets in the Mission District. According to San Francisco police, officers arrived on scene at the location...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One person dead in Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in connection with burglarizing Palo Alto home

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Palo Alto on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with burglarizing a home she had reportedly broken into six months prior. Kathleen Joan Cuadros, 48, of Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. […]
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police make 9 DUI Arrests After Raucous Thanksgiving Eve in Petaluma

Police in Petaluma arrested nine people for allegedly driving under the influence after "saturating" the downtown area due to heavy Thanksgiving eve revelry. Six officers were deployed downtown on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol along with six additional officers in anticipation of large bar crowds, the agency said.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Car crashes into Morgan Hill building: Cal Fire

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded after a car crashed into a building in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit reported midday Friday. The accident was in the area of Monterey Road and Barrett, a tweet stated. One car crashed into a building. There were no injuries. Firefighters are trying to prevent a […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Warn Public of Thefts, Car Break-Ins During Holiday Shopping

With the holidays, comes the expected increase in car break-ins, especially at malls and shopping centers. The holiday season kicked off with a parade inside San Jose’s Eastridge Mall Friday. With Santa as the grand marshal, the smiles were everywhere during the official tree lighting. While the holidays bring...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to two fires in Concord on Saturday afternoon

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate fires sparked in Concord on Saturday, and sent fire crews across the city to get them under control, according to the Concord Police Department. The first incident was an RV that caught fire as it was being towed in the area of Concord Avenue and SR-242. Contra Costa County […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
SANTA CLARA, CA

