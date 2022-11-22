Read full article on original website
Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
Ducks offensive coordinator in line to take over ASU program: Reports
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening after the Ducks/Beavers rivalry football game, multiple reports (but first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated) say that Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is in line to become the next head coach at Arizona state. The 32-year-old had been heavily rumored to be the...
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night
EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
Oregon State women shook up by No. 9 Iowa in Phil Knight Legacy opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State women’s basketball team battled against the top player in women’s basketball Friday in the Phil Knight Legacy. Caitlin Clark is the star of the Iowa Hawkeyes; she scored 28 points as No. 9 Iowa defeated OSU 73-59. The Beavers were led...
Oregon State men's basketball drops second straight game at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — After an intense battle against Duke on Thursday, Oregon State men’s basketball didn’t come out with the same energy on Friday against the Florida Gators, losing 81-68 at Moda Center in Portland. Once again, freshman Jordan Pope led OSU in scoring with 12 points...
Oregon State men's basketball nearly pulls off upset in Phil Knight Legacy opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State men's basketball team gave the defending national runners-up Duke a big scare on Thanksgiving Day, but the Blue Devils left Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland with a 54-51 victory in OSU's Phil Knight Legacy opener. Duke entered the game as a 21 and...
Oregon women defeated in top 20 matchup at Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — With Phil Knight and Sabrina Ionescu sitting courtside, the Oregon women's basketball team battled #8 North Carolina in their Phil Knight Invitational opener at the Chiles Center in Portland Thursday. An intense matchup between the Ducks and Tar Heels saw Oregon take an eight point lead...
Outages leave Oregon State campus without power; game expected to start on time
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University is closed due to power outages Saturday morning, the university reported. According to Oregon State University, most of its Corvallis campus is without power. "Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium," the university stated. "Stay tuned for social media updates on football...
Eugene's annual Turkey Trot sees largest crowd in years
EUGENE, Ore. — It's a Thanksgiving staple in Eugene for years. Level 32's Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot kicked Thanksgiving for more than a thousand people in the Eugene area, with family members from as far as Oregon, California and Montana. This year saw the addition of a 10k race...
'Babes in Toyland' opens Saturday at the Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Hult Center will host Ballet Fantastique's rendition of Babes in Toyland this weekend at the Silva Concert Hall. Infusing jazz with Victor Herbert's 1903 musical of the same name, Ballet Fantastique hopes to revitalize what it calls a 'lost holiday classic.'. Performances are Saturday at...
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
Traffic being flagged through Hwy 126E west of Walterville due to crash
WALTERVILLE, Ore. — Traffic is being flagged through a crash area on OR Hwy 126E (McKenzie Highway), 3 miles west of Walterville, at milepost 10, Oregon Dept. of Transportation said. Expect delays. Slow down, use caution and watch for emergency responders in the area, ODOT said. For updates, visit...
Deputies seek information about suspicious vehicle abandoned at Walton Post Office
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public in regards to a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Highway 126W. Deputies say the vehicle, a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV, was abandoned at the post office...
Springfield's 'Oldest and Coldest' Christmas Parade celebrates its 70th year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, December 3 at 1:00 p.m., the Oregon Riders Society has announced. Applications for parade entries are being accepted now through Wednesday, November 30 on the Oregon Riders Society website. This year's theme is "Rock Around the Christmas Tree".
