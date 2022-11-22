Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Comments / 0