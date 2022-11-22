Read full article on original website
Mister Ed
5d ago
Four days of celebration? Four? She does have a high regard of herself evidently. I do hope she now realizes the approximately one million Arkansans whoconsider themselves liberal will appreciate her dialing back the hateful campaign rhetoric that only served to further divide our citizens. We will see if she keeps up the hateful trump style divisive messaging and instead carries herself a little more professionally. ......I have my doubts.
Charlotte Thomad
5d ago
Why does she needs 4 days of celebration? In a state that its food insecure and so many other problems. Wow
Doug Shuff
5d ago
She's as unqualified as her Daddy Mike . Mike couldn't wait to leave Arkansas. It's all about the money 💰
