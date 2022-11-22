ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Mister Ed
5d ago

Four days of celebration? Four? She does have a high regard of herself evidently. I do hope she now realizes the approximately one million Arkansans whoconsider themselves liberal will appreciate her dialing back the hateful campaign rhetoric that only served to further divide our citizens. We will see if she keeps up the hateful trump style divisive messaging and instead carries herself a little more professionally. ......I have my doubts.

Charlotte Thomad
5d ago

Why does she needs 4 days of celebration? In a state that its food insecure and so many other problems. Wow

Doug Shuff
5d ago

She's as unqualified as her Daddy Mike . Mike couldn't wait to leave Arkansas. It's all about the money 💰

KTLO

Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans

On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10

Voters talk outside a polling place at Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

College Scholarships awarded during Bayou Classic weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University. Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We're...
GRAMBLING, LA
theseasonalhomestead.com

Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience

Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-conway.com

Next week’s Arkansas runoff elections will start

Little Rock, Arkansas – As the runoff elections begin the next week, some Arkansas voters will return to the polls. The mayoral races in Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander will now go to a runoff. Voters from Pulaski County in these locations will return to the polls to cast...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?

Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas seeks submissions for land donations for new community corrections facility

Arkansas Department of Corrections Maximum Security Unit at Tucker (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday for submissions from communities interested in donating land for construction of a new corrections center that will house approximately 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Texas Governor volunteers with Meals on Wheels

AUSTIN, TX _ Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need in Austin. The First Family was joined by Meals On Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van de Putte. “The Meals...
TEXAS STATE
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case

LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
actionnews5.com

Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again

GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
ARKANSAS STATE

