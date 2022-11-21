ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

CBS 42

Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coosa Christian School football team will have a game with Pickens County High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GADSDEN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Birmingham native experiences engineering under fire

In January 1968, a young Army engineer officer was on a flight destined to Vietnam for his yearlong assignment. But because of the Tet Offensive, the plane got diverted to Guam where he spent one week until the airfields in Vietnam were reopened. A week later, 2nd. Lt. John Vaughn,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Nestled right on the Jones Valley in the heart of the state of Alabama is the city of Birmingham. Not to be confused with one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, Alabama, has the highest population in the state and is the seat of Jefferson County. Established...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight.  Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Koch Foods manager recognized by state

Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Elite Air Force medic training at UAB Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of the most elite special forces medics in the country are honing their skills right here in Birmingham. UAB Hospital is a central training hub for the Air Force's Pararescue Medics. They're known as PJs and they parachute, dive or even snowmobile into combat situations...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

