Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
Bham Now
Alabama Symphony Orchestra & Opera Birmingham performers rock with the Eagles [PHOTOS]
Last night, legendary rock band the Eagles played at The BJCC as part of their Hotel California 2022 Tour. During the concert they featured some special guests, including musicians and singers from the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Opera Birmingham and many other local artists. According to Alabama Symphony Orchestra Executive Director...
Reform, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Coosa Christian School football team will have a game with Pickens County High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
Bham Now
9 fantastic weekend events including the Iron Bowl—Nov. 25-27
There’s just ONE more sleep until one of the best days of the year. Whether you’re looking to stay cozy and decorate for Christmas or head to fun events around Birmingham, here are the happenings you won’t want to miss in The Magic City, November 25-27. It’s...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Birmingham’s St. Paul United Methodist Church receives $500,000 grant from National Park Service
In May, the National Park Service announced St. Paul United Methodist Church would receive a grant for preservation, restoration, and repair. This week, the historic church was formally presented with its check. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell paid a special visit to the Birmingham church to present a $500,000...
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
theredstonerocket.com
Birmingham native experiences engineering under fire
In January 1968, a young Army engineer officer was on a flight destined to Vietnam for his yearlong assignment. But because of the Tet Offensive, the plane got diverted to Guam where he spent one week until the airfields in Vietnam were reopened. A week later, 2nd. Lt. John Vaughn,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Nestled right on the Jones Valley in the heart of the state of Alabama is the city of Birmingham. Not to be confused with one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, Alabama, has the highest population in the state and is the seat of Jefferson County. Established...
Members of Druid City Derby Selected to State Tournament Team for First Time
Several members of Tuscaloosa's roller derby team were selected to join a state-wide tournament team for the first time, with the chance to take part in a national competition. According to a release from the organization, four members will represent Team Alabama in the Battle of the All-Stars national tournament....
List: 6 Local and Chain Restaurants That Will Open and Serve Dinner on Thanksgiving Day
Several local and chain restaurants will open on Thanksgiving to serve those who may not travel or cook big for Thanksgiving. Students from far away may find themselves looking for a great meal to remind them of home. The rise in grocery costs may have people reconsider making meals to save money.
ABC 33/40 News
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
wvtm13.com
Community rallies around Jefferson County grandmother struggling to raise grandchildren
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An outpouring of support for a Jefferson County grandmother struggling to find a home for her and her seven grandchildren. "I keep my head lifted up," Sherry Bolton says. "You know, because I do the best that I do for grandkids and they always came first."
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
An inside look at the Critical Care Transport Team for Children’s of Alabama
Every minute of every day in Birmingham there is a medical flight team ready to fly a critically ill or injured child to Children's of Alabama.
wvtm13.com
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Returning to Tuscaloosa Next Month
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will return to Tuscaloosa next month for a small parade and several other events, all of which will benefit the Salvation Army. Adams Beverages, a Tuscaloosa drink distributor, announced the news in a press release distributed to local media Tuesday morning. Maddie Hyatt, a spokesperson for...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
wvtm13.com
Elite Air Force medic training at UAB Hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of the most elite special forces medics in the country are honing their skills right here in Birmingham. UAB Hospital is a central training hub for the Air Force's Pararescue Medics. They're known as PJs and they parachute, dive or even snowmobile into combat situations...
