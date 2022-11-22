ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC continues magical year one of Lincoln Riley era with win over Notre Dame

There’s no place like home — especially when home is a packed-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a rarity in the last decade of Trojans football. It was a monumental occasion, as the Coliseum finally started to look and feel like head coach Lincoln Riley’s vision of a “mecca of college football.” In a stadium 72,613 fans strong, his team was up to the task.
What to look for in Notre Dame vs. USC

The only years USC and Notre Dame haven’t played each other since 1926 were games canceled because of World War II and Covid-19. One of the most storied rivalries in college football history will be played again Saturday. With new stars and new coaches on either side, here’s what to look for in each team’s quest for the Jeweled Shillelagh.
