San Francisco, CA

Green Protest on Black Friday

On Black Friday two groups of abortion rights activists, one starting at Powell and Market and the other, discreetly going to the top floor of the Westfield mall, held a protest for abortion rights. After a short street rally, the Market Street group entered the mall and quickly conrolled the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Will Progressive Victories Mean a More Democratic, Inclusive Oakland?

[Newly elected local leaders, pictured from left: Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland; Nikki Fortunato Bas, District 2 Oakland City Councilmember; Janani Ramachandran, District 4, Oakland City Councilmember; Kevin Jenkins, District 6, Oakland City Councilmember; Valarie Bachelor, District 6 Oakland Board of Education; Pamela Price, Alameda County District Attorney.]. The sweep...
OAKLAND, CA

