Corvallis, OR

Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night

EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
EUGENE, OR
Salem Police locate missing and endangered teenager

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department located the 17-year-old girl Friday morning. She is safe and waiting to be reunited with her family. ORIGINAL STORY | The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Salem teenager. Kaylee Lien Brooks is...
SALEM, OR
Alluvium provides Thanksgiving meals for the houseless

EUGENE, Ore. — On a day of saying thanks, volunteers at Alluvium in Eugene focused on giving. In partnership with The Way Home, Reality Kitchen, Eugene Mission and Voodoo Doughnuts, Alluvium provided food, blankets and toiletries for unhoused community members. The event was so popular, organizers had to actually...
EUGENE, OR
Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm opens for 2022 holiday season

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — With Thanksgiving now come and gone, the winter holiday season is officially underway. While gift shopping is at the forefront of many people's minds, getting the perfect Christmas tree is also imperative for those who celebrate. Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm out of Pleasant Hill...
PLEASANT HILL, OR

