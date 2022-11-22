Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Martin’s Ferry Circa 1900
Martin’s Ferry was a settlement on the banks of the Klamath River operated by a post office northwest of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. The settlement and ferry got its name from the first postmaster, John F. Martin, who was the original ferry operator. A wooden ferry was used to...
kymkemp.com
UBNC Toy Run Starts at the Arcata Plaza on December 4th
UBNC is proud to announce our annual Toy Run, a motorcycle ride for charity. Sunday December 4th 2022 starting at the Arcata Plaza. Kickstands up at noon and we are riding from the Arcata Plaza to the Vets Hall in Eureka. Come early and meet mingle with motorcyclist of all types.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian in Eureka
On November 26 scanner traffic indicated that a traffic accident had occurred near H Street and Harris Street in Eureka. At approximately 6:44 p.m. a report of a vehicle vs. a pedestrian accident had occurred. Eureka Police Department and City Ambulance were requested to the scene. The vehicle reportedly involved...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907
Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
kymkemp.com
Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving
Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
kymkemp.com
Changing of the Guard
Peter Stern, a naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, has added newly licensed acupuncturist, Sheila O’Toole, to his Garberville practice. Patients have been receiving holistic treatment from Peter Stern and his staff in the quaint, butter-yellow stucco building on the corner of Cedar Street and Pine Lane for the last twenty-two years. From physical ailments to anxiety to detox, Stern uses eastern medicine to provide whole-body treatment.
kymkemp.com
BBQ Fundraiser at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department for Injured Tree-Falling Accident Victim
A BBQ Fundraising event will be held at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department on December 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Brian French, an eight-year volunteer at the Mad River – Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and his 11-year-old son. Brian was seriously injured when a tree he was cutting landed on him at the end of September, causing a severe brain bleed. Brian has pulled through, but the lasting effects of the brain injury are unknown at this time.
kymkemp.com
Grace Ernestine Lindsley: ‘Everybody Loves Me’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Grace was born on February 07, 1930 in Scio Oregon to Frank and...
kymkemp.com
10 Tips From the Sheriff’s Department to Keep Your Packages Safe This Holiday Season
Facebook post from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Online shopping this Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Make sure you protect your new arrivals from porch pirates!. 📦 Here’s 10 tips to keep your packages safe this holiday season📦. 1️⃣ Don’t let your packages sit. Track deliveries online and confirm...
krcrtv.com
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
kymkemp.com
Fawn is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Fawn. I am a spayed female, tan Chihuahua – Smooth Coated....
kymkemp.com
Crescent City Police Say They Found Drugs and Firearm During Traffic Stop
This is a press release from the Crescent City Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 11-25-2022 Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near...
kymkemp.com
‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced
Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community
After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
kymkemp.com
41st Annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival at Redwood Acres
The 41st annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival will be held December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Redwood Acres in Eureka. The festival features over 100 booths of handmade gifts by North Coast artisans and craftspeople. Three buildings are decorated in a holiday theme with three stages of live holiday and dance entertainment that will showcase local musicians throughout all hours of the festival daily. Over 100 hours of live entertainment including Compost Mountain Boys, Julie Froblom & Friends, Kingfoot and Good Company. Local food will be available from Manzanilla Kitchen, Southside Mike’s BBQ, Fry Burger, Tacos El Gallo, Krazy Baker and Shotz Coffee. Beer, Wine & Spirits will be available from Arcata Rotary Noon and Friends of Redwood Acres.
Comments / 1