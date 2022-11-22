Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Loan Approval Amounts Vary By Doctor Mortgage Lenders
Originally Posted On: https://mdmortgageloan.com/loan-approval-amounts-vary-by-doctor-mortgage-lenders/. Whether you are looking for a conventional mortgage or a healthcare professional who qualifies for a Physician Home Loan when starting a home search, the first question is always how much can each borrower be approved for?. Each lender is different and brings its own parameters...
KTEN.com
Four Reasons Universal Life Insurance May be Right for You
If you have a family that depends on your income, it may be best to purchase a life insurance policy. With one of these policies, the people you name as beneficiaries will be given a lump sum payment in the event of your death, which they can use to pay for funeral expenses, pay bills on time, or go to college.
KTEN.com
4 Ways to Protect Your Finances in 2023
Between rising inflation and stock market losses, 2022 has been a rough year for many people financially. While many experts predict that the economy won’t improve until the end of next year, that doesn’t mean you have to wait. Here are four steps you can take right now to protect your finances in 2023 and beyond.
KTEN.com
Do you get money back after your life insurance term is over?
Ultimately, the answer to this question depends on your policy type. With term life insurance, there is no cash value component — meaning that when the term ends, so does your coverage and any money you paid towards premiums during the term duration is not refundable. However, other options may be available to get some financial benefits. Let’s take a look at how term life insurance works and what options are available to you after your policy ends.
KTEN.com
Can a Life Insurance Company Access My Medical Records?
Before even the best life insurance company will issue you a policy, they need to understand who you are and certain aspects of your lifestyle, such as your age, occupation, etc. But does that include sensitive, personal information like your health history? This post will explore when a life insurance company can access your medical records and some alternatives if you want to avoid this.
KTEN.com
Why You Should Review Your Life Insurance Needs at The End of The Year
Whether you’ve had life insurance for years or you’re on the hunt for the best term life insurance for the first time, you should review your life insurance needs at the end of each year. If your life circumstances have changed during the year, it’s best to update your policy as quickly as possible so that you’re adequately insured.
KTEN.com
What Are Campaign driven prospects (CDPs)?
Originally Posted On: https://funnl.ai/what-are-campaign-driven-prospects-cdps/. A campaign driven prospect (CDP) is an individual or organization who has shown interest in similar products or services through interaction with a marketing campaign. This interaction can take many forms, such as responding to an offer, downloading a white paper, or attending a webinar. Campaign...
KTEN.com
What Are Privacy-Friendly Website Analytics Tools?
Originally Posted On: https://www.twinztech.com/privacy-friendly-website-analytics-tools/. With the increasing dependence on technology, the concern of online data breaches and fraud relating to personal data is also increasingly bothering internet users. Though many web analytics tools are available in the industry, they are a bit complicated and privacy-invasive. Regarding facial recognition, personal data,...
KTEN.com
BIZI LABS introduces a mass market Web3 Smartphone Platform powered by Polygon
BIZI LABS, the Swiss based mobile platform that allows people to easily access web3, today announced that it will integrate the Polygon network into its flagship Web3 partner smartphone brand, ZMBIZI — the world’s first smartphone that combines built-in web3 features, user rewards, and multi chain functionality. The...
