Loan Approval Amounts Vary By Doctor Mortgage Lenders
Originally Posted On: https://mdmortgageloan.com/loan-approval-amounts-vary-by-doctor-mortgage-lenders/. Whether you are looking for a conventional mortgage or a healthcare professional who qualifies for a Physician Home Loan when starting a home search, the first question is always how much can each borrower be approved for?. Each lender is different and brings its own parameters...
4 Ways to Protect Your Finances in 2023
Between rising inflation and stock market losses, 2022 has been a rough year for many people financially. While many experts predict that the economy won’t improve until the end of next year, that doesn’t mean you have to wait. Here are four steps you can take right now to protect your finances in 2023 and beyond.
Four Reasons Universal Life Insurance May be Right for You
If you have a family that depends on your income, it may be best to purchase a life insurance policy. With one of these policies, the people you name as beneficiaries will be given a lump sum payment in the event of your death, which they can use to pay for funeral expenses, pay bills on time, or go to college.
Why You Should Review Your Life Insurance Needs at The End of The Year
Whether you’ve had life insurance for years or you’re on the hunt for the best term life insurance for the first time, you should review your life insurance needs at the end of each year. If your life circumstances have changed during the year, it’s best to update your policy as quickly as possible so that you’re adequately insured.
Do you get money back after your life insurance term is over?
Ultimately, the answer to this question depends on your policy type. With term life insurance, there is no cash value component — meaning that when the term ends, so does your coverage and any money you paid towards premiums during the term duration is not refundable. However, other options may be available to get some financial benefits. Let’s take a look at how term life insurance works and what options are available to you after your policy ends.
Can a Life Insurance Company Access My Medical Records?
Before even the best life insurance company will issue you a policy, they need to understand who you are and certain aspects of your lifestyle, such as your age, occupation, etc. But does that include sensitive, personal information like your health history? This post will explore when a life insurance company can access your medical records and some alternatives if you want to avoid this.
Three Life Insurance Tax Benefits You Probably Didn’t Know About
The tax benefits of life insurance are often overlooked when the tax season arrives. While life insurance is designed to protect your loved ones when you pass away, it also has some tax consequences depending on the exact policy you choose. In this guide, we’ll go over what life insurance is and the three primary advantages associated with different types of life insurance.
