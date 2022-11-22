Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
4 Ways to Protect Your Finances in 2023
Between rising inflation and stock market losses, 2022 has been a rough year for many people financially. While many experts predict that the economy won’t improve until the end of next year, that doesn’t mean you have to wait. Here are four steps you can take right now to protect your finances in 2023 and beyond.
KTEN.com
Can a Life Insurance Company Access My Medical Records?
Before even the best life insurance company will issue you a policy, they need to understand who you are and certain aspects of your lifestyle, such as your age, occupation, etc. But does that include sensitive, personal information like your health history? This post will explore when a life insurance company can access your medical records and some alternatives if you want to avoid this.
Comments / 0