2022 Tainan Food, Wine and Whiskey Carnival Attracts Over 60,000 Visitors

The “2022 Tainan International Food and Wine Carnival” staged over two days from Oct. 29-30 at The Spring (河樂廣場) in Tainan attracted more than 60,000 visitors, a three-fold increase from the previous edition.

Returning for the second year, the 2022 edition was bigger and better, with the venue on the ground level welcoming about 50 food stalls. In addition to the carnival’s whiskey exhibition held on the basement floor that hosted about 80 booths, the event displayed over 130 different brands of featured produce.

Some 200 bartenders were invited from all over Taiwan to show off their bartending skills at the event, with the Suntory Taiwan bartending competition as among the highlights at the show.

Tainan is not only wonderful during the day, but also charming and beautiful at night, according to Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲).

Huang said that the “Tainan International Food and Wine Carnival,” organized by the Tainan City Government, is aimed at promoting the city’s night tourism.

“Through this nightlife experience, it is hoped that visitors can come to have a deeper understanding of Tainan, and fall in love with the city so that it becomes a must-visit destination for both local and foreign tourists alike,” he said.

Tainan City Government Tourism Bureau Director-General Kuo Chen-hui (郭貞慧) said the food and wine carnival has been the largest and most attended event by food and wine operators in Taiwan in the last decade, while also being the largest whisky exhibition in Asia.

The event this year also welcomed some of the world’s renowned bartenders from Japan’s Kanto and Kansai regions, including Takayuki Suzuki, Michito Kaneko, Ryu Fujii, Yoshifumi Yasunaka and Koji Nammoku, Kuo said.

The five bartenders said that the local ingredients in Tainan are the first choice for bartending. No matter the taste or aroma of the ingredients, they can add more flavor to the bartender. They also generously left the exclusive wine list designed for Tainan to the restaurants in Tainan. In the future, people can also drink the design works of world famous bartenders when they travel in Tainan.

