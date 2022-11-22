ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

AUTHORITIES SAY SUSPECT IN GAY CLUB SHOOTING ELUDED CHECKS

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before his arrest in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that killed five people, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors to evacuate while a bomb squad and negotiators talked him into giving up. Despite that, there’s no public record prosecutors pursued kidnapping and menacing charges against him. And neither police or his relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have let authorities seize the weapons and ammo Aldrich's mom said he had.

LAWYER: SUV DRIVER WHO PLOWED INTO POLICE RECRUITS FELL ASLEEP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while driving to work. That word comes from the attorney for Nicholas Gutierrez, suspect in the case. Alexandra Kazarian tells the Los Angeles Times her client was on his way to work as an electrical engineer at a solar panel company when he dozed off. She describes the suspect as “a good kid that fell asleep on his way to work.” Speaking to a Los Angeles TV station (NBC4-LA), Gutierrez said he “didn't intentionally do it.” One of the nearly two dozen recruits struck is reported in grave condition.

INDIANAPOLIS DOCTOR DEFENDS ACTIONS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is defending her actions before a judge in a case that got national attention after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified yesterday at a hearing to block Indiana’s Republican attorney general from seeking patient medical records. The A.G.'s office says it is investigating whether Bernard properly reported child abuse and may have violated patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s case. A decision in the matter is expected next week.

ORION CAPSULE REACHES MOON

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule has reached the moon — whipping around the far side and buzzing its surface en route to a record-breaking orbit. It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago. The flight, using test dummies instead of human astronauts, represents a huge milestone in the $4.1 billion test flight launched last week. Orion needed to slingshot around the moon to gain enough speed to enter the lopsided lunar orbit. Another engine firing will put the capsule in that orbit on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How Each State Got Its Name

You can practically glean the history of America in the names of all 50 states. The story of the United States begins in the East and the South and is reflected in the origin of the names of the states. In the East and South, many states owe their monikers to our forebears from England, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:06 a.m. EST

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians have streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a deadly 1930s famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war on the country doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. Meanwhile, repair crews across Ukraine were scrambling to restore heat, electricity and water services that were blasted into disrepair after a...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:29 p.m. EST

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm. It's the latest sign that the outbreak has kept spreading after having already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County. All the chickens on...
NEBRASKA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
841
Followers
10K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy