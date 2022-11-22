AM Prep-Cooler Copy

AUTHORITIES SAY SUSPECT IN GAY CLUB SHOOTING ELUDED CHECKS

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before his arrest in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that killed five people, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors to evacuate while a bomb squad and negotiators talked him into giving up. Despite that, there’s no public record prosecutors pursued kidnapping and menacing charges against him. And neither police or his relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have let authorities seize the weapons and ammo Aldrich's mom said he had.

LAWYER: SUV DRIVER WHO PLOWED INTO POLICE RECRUITS FELL ASLEEP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while driving to work. That word comes from the attorney for Nicholas Gutierrez, suspect in the case. Alexandra Kazarian tells the Los Angeles Times her client was on his way to work as an electrical engineer at a solar panel company when he dozed off. She describes the suspect as “a good kid that fell asleep on his way to work.” Speaking to a Los Angeles TV station (NBC4-LA), Gutierrez said he “didn't intentionally do it.” One of the nearly two dozen recruits struck is reported in grave condition.

INDIANAPOLIS DOCTOR DEFENDS ACTIONS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is defending her actions before a judge in a case that got national attention after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified yesterday at a hearing to block Indiana’s Republican attorney general from seeking patient medical records. The A.G.'s office says it is investigating whether Bernard properly reported child abuse and may have violated patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s case. A decision in the matter is expected next week.

ORION CAPSULE REACHES MOON

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule has reached the moon — whipping around the far side and buzzing its surface en route to a record-breaking orbit. It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago. The flight, using test dummies instead of human astronauts, represents a huge milestone in the $4.1 billion test flight launched last week. Orion needed to slingshot around the moon to gain enough speed to enter the lopsided lunar orbit. Another engine firing will put the capsule in that orbit on Friday.