By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
 5 days ago

IN THE NEWS: PARODY ACCOUNTS VEX THOSE HANDLING EMERGENCIES

UNDATED (AP) — It's one thing if a Twitter name parodies a company, celebrity or politician with a fake tweet or silly message. But what if someone poses as a government agency responsible for handling important things like severe weather or wildfires? It's something that has crossed the minds of people in such positions. And those at the Washington State Department of Natural Resources are using a mixture of humor and whimsy to prove the point. Rachel Terlep, who runs the agency's account says it posted, “Update: The Twitter wildfire is 44 billion acres and 0% contained.” The post was paired with a thread to help people check out a Twitter handle to make sure it's real. The hints include checking how old the account is — and making sure the public agency's website links to the Twitter profile in question.

IN THE NEWS: SHIPPING COMPANIES CONFIDENT OF HOLIDAY EFFORTS

UNDATED (AP) — It's still a bit early to celebrating Christmas — but the nation's major shipping companies say they're set for a great holiday season. They say they expect the kind of normalcy they had before the pandemic. Carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service say they expect to have enough capacity this year, after struggling holiday seasons the past two years — when people stayed home and opted to have items delivered. An official with FedEx, for example, says the company's network of shippers is “running the best that it has since COVID.”

ON THE WEB: VEHICLE SMASHES FRONT OF APPLE STORE IN MASS.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are still trying to piece together a case in which an SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store yesterday. One person was killed; 16 others were injured. Police say they're investigating, but can't say for for sure whether they believe the crash was accidental. Meanwhile the Apple store is being checked to be sure it's still structurally sound.

Apple site: https://www.apple.com

IN STORES: MACALLY MULTI-DEVICE BLUETOOTH KEYBOARD/MOUSE

ONTARIO, Canada (AP) — These days, just about every device has a keyboard built in, whether it's a smartphone, tablet or computer. But there are still some people who prefer the touch and feel of an actual keyboard, instead of leaving fingerprints all over their screens. Macally has an interesting solution for those who want to use a regular keyboard. The Macally Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse (ACEBTKEYACB) is just as described: a keyboard that can simultaneously link to three different devices. To toggle among them, just tap the corresponding button B1, B2 or B3 — and you can continue getting your “type” on, no matter what you're using. It also comes with a Bluetooth mouse — but it can only sync up with one device at a time.

Macally site: https://www.macally.com

IN STORES: PROSCENIC S3 CORDLESS STICK VACUUM CLEANER

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's one of the things people most dread about vacuuming: you get all the dust and dirt off the floor or other surfaces, only to have some of it end up right back on the floor — or you — as you try to empty the device. Proscenic, a company that makes home appliances, has a new product designed to make vacuuming a little less, shall we say, sucky in that way. The DustZero S3 model is cordless and rechargeable with a runtime of up to an hour — plenty of time to get your business taken care of. It has an auto-emptying base that makes it nearly hassle-free to unload. One other advantage is its weight, or lack thereof. It tips the scales at 6.6 pounds, making it easy to take from room to room. The device will be shipping early next year.

Proscenic site: https://www.proscenic.com

