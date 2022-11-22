AM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
CELEBRITIES IRKED BY TWITTER CHANGES BOLT

UNDATED (AP) — Have you seen a lot of crazy Twitter messages lately from celebrities and athletes — like LeBron James demanding a trade or actor Ed Norton saying he's worried about the future of Twitter? Truth is, neither of them made such statements. But people creating spoof sites have. And now that Twitter makes it possible for anyone paying $8 to pretend to be anyone on the site, real celebrities are bolting. Among those breaking with the bird are TV producer Shonda Rhimes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Modern Family” and singer "Sara Bareilles. Oddly though, all of them announced that on Twitter.

AMY SCHNEIDER WINS “JEOPARDY!” TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

NEW YORK (AP) — When it comes to “Jeopardy!,” 2022 is Amy Schneider's year. She put her stamp on it by winning a closely-contested tournament of champions. In the episode that aired yesterday, she beat two opponents to reach three wins in the finals. In the clincher, Schneider beat software developer Andrew He (hee), who had also won two games. How close was the finale? Both Schneider and He got the “Final Jeopardy” answer correct. But Schneider out-wagered He on the question to win the $250,000 first prize.

REALITY TV STARS GET STIFF PRISON TERMS IN BANK, TAX FRAUD CASE

ATLANTA (AP) — The new, harsh reality for a pair of reality TV show stars — is that they're off to prison. A judge in Atlanta sentenced Todd and Julie Chrisley to lockup after their conviction this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd gets 12 years behind bars while Julie does seven. After their release, they'll spend three years under supervision and must pay restitution. Prosecutors say while the couple flaunted their lavish lifestyle on their reality show, they engaged in bank fraud and hid their money from the IRS. The Chrisleys were convicted in June.

