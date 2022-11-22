AM Prep-Music

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
 5 days ago

PUBLISHER APOLOGIZES FOR BOB DYLAN BOOK

NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine paying $600 for an autographed “special edition” book — only to find out the “hand-signed” copies weren't individually signed. The publisher of Bob Dylan's new book “The Philosophy of Modern Song” is acknowledging that the signatures on the book don't contain Dylan's actual signature. In a statement on Instagram over the weekend, publisher Simon & Schuster apologized — saying the signatures are in “a penned replica form." The solution: a full and immediate refund. The statement came after complaints from book buyers who began comparing their signatures — and found they looked suspiciously alike. A rep for Dylan declined to comment on the sitch.

SARA BAREILLES AMONG CELEBS WHO HAVE QUIT TWITTER

UNDATED (AP) — Sara Bareilles says she's no longer in harmony with Twitter. So she's pulled the plug on the social media app, along with other celebrities who feel they can't trust Twitter anymore. When the company was taken over by Elon Musk, one of the things he did was let anyone who paid $8 pick any screen name they wanted. That meant a lot of people have spoofed celebrities and athletes — and that has caused more than a few to swear off the site. Among them: TV producer Shonda Rhimes and Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Modern Family.”

VETERAN CUBAN MUSICIAN DIES IN SPAIN

HAVANA (AP) — Pablo Milanes, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer, has died. He was in the vanguard of Cuba's “nueva trova” movement — and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution. Milanes died in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer. He was 79 years old.

