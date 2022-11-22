ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
BIDEN PARDONS TURKEYS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden loves chocolate chip ice cream. So when he had the chance to pardon two turkeys, the names chosen for them were Chocolate and Chip. The president welcomed the turkeys he spared at the White House yesterday. While the event focused on turkeys, Biden couldn't help but crow about the Democrats' better-than-expected success in the midterm elections. Mocking forecasts of Republican domination at the polls, Biden joked that "the only red wave this season's gonna be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table.“ Commander is Biden's dog.

BOB DYLAN PUBLISHER SORRY OVER REPLICA AUTOGRAPHS

NEW YORK (AP) — Some people who thought they were getting a specially autographed copy of Bob Dylan’s new book got a lot less than they bargained for. And because of that, the publisher is offering refunds. Dylan's new book is called “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” And for $600, fans got “hand-signed” copies of the book. But the copies weren't individually autographed. Simon & Schuster says the books instead had what it calls “a penned replica form” of Dylan's signature. The ruse was sussed out when people began comparing their signatures on social media — and found they were all suspiciously alike.

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

