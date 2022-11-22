AM Prep-Kickers

BIDEN PARDONS TURKEYS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden loves chocolate chip ice cream. So when he had the chance to pardon two turkeys, the names chosen for them were Chocolate and Chip. The president welcomed the turkeys he spared at the White House yesterday. While the event focused on turkeys, Biden couldn't help but crow about the Democrats' better-than-expected success in the midterm elections. Mocking forecasts of Republican domination at the polls, Biden joked that "the only red wave this season's gonna be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table.“ Commander is Biden's dog.

BOB DYLAN PUBLISHER SORRY OVER REPLICA AUTOGRAPHS

NEW YORK (AP) — Some people who thought they were getting a specially autographed copy of Bob Dylan’s new book got a lot less than they bargained for. And because of that, the publisher is offering refunds. Dylan's new book is called “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” And for $600, fans got “hand-signed” copies of the book. But the copies weren't individually autographed. Simon & Schuster says the books instead had what it calls “a penned replica form” of Dylan's signature. The ruse was sussed out when people began comparing their signatures on social media — and found they were all suspiciously alike.