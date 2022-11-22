“I make music for pretty bitches! If you can’t relate I understand,” the Icy Girl wrote on Twitter in the midst of all the drama. When she shared THE SINGLE LIFE EP last week, Saweetie didn’t anticipate so much drama would come from six tracks. As you may recall, some of the chaos previously ensued over her seemingly addressing her split from Quavo in such close proximity to Takeoff’s death. However, the biggest bout of beef has actually come from the release’s first-week sales projections, which came in at just 2K.

2 HOURS AGO