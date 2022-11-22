Read full article on original website
DJ Vlad Says Saweetie’s First Week Sales Could’ve Been 10x Higher If She Did An Interview With Him
Saweetie’s new EP is projected to sell 2K units in the first week. Saweetie is, once again, making headlines following the release of her EP, The Single Life. For one, she appeared to address her break-up with Quavo and her alleged shopping trip with Lil Baby. That moment, in particular, drew many reactions across the Internet. However, it’s possible that it also overshadowed the rest of her EP.
Saweetie Responds To DJ Vlad’s EP Sales Comments, Airs Out Haters On Twitter
“I make music for pretty bitches! If you can’t relate I understand,” the Icy Girl wrote on Twitter in the midst of all the drama. When she shared THE SINGLE LIFE EP last week, Saweetie didn’t anticipate so much drama would come from six tracks. As you may recall, some of the chaos previously ensued over her seemingly addressing her split from Quavo in such close proximity to Takeoff’s death. However, the biggest bout of beef has actually come from the release’s first-week sales projections, which came in at just 2K.
Shaq Calls Out Kanye West
The NBA host responded to Ye’s condemnation of Balenciaga and insufficient criticism from the public. Many celebrities across pop culture threw their hat into the Kanye ring this year. Whether it was for his controversial views, his brand deals, or his (technically) released music, people have spoken up. Particularly, Shaq voiced his criticism of Kanye via an Instagram comment, calling out “his dumb a**.” He responded to Kanye’s condemnation of Balenciaga’s recent controversy involving child models.
Shy Glizzy Feels “Underrated” On New Single
Shy Glizzy is one of D.C.’s most catalog-heavy rappers at the moment, with last year’s Don’t Feed The Sharks tape boasting 18 bangers. He’s been at it for a decade now. However, maybe this might be the first you’ve heard of this rapper from the capital, which makes him feel… well, “Underrated.” He’s just dropped this airy and chilled-out single with an accompanying music video as well.
Atlantic Records Accused Of Bot Engagement On Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver & Other Videos
After a huge spike in music video views and many Twitter reactions, more and more people are raising eyebrows at the label. In today’s music industry, everybody’s going to have their own hustle and strategies to maximize views and engagement. But it’s easier for some than others, and when big labels have the money to buy them, it breaks a balance. Atlantic Records allegedly used bot engagement to boost the numbers of music videos from Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, and more. For example, after Don Toliver’s “Do It Right” music video reached 7.1 million views in a day, many weren’t buying it.
Kurupt Hosts “Players Ball” With Snoop Dogg & C-Mob
G-funk lives on thanks to MCs like Kurupt, C-Mob, and Snoop Dogg. They’ve just released a new single titled “Players Ball” that throws it back with high-pitched keys and a laidback atmosphere. Moreover, Kurupt and C-Mob released this as a single to their upcoming collaborative album. Don’t Be Stupid drops on December 16th, and this track indicates that it’ll be a wonderful homage. Kurupt recently reflected on how far Death Row has come, particularly thanks to this song’s featured Dogg.
50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston
After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
Kodak Black Speaks On J. Cole Mentioning Him On “Middle Child”
Cole is one of the most respected voices in the industry and Kodak was one of several controversial artists mentioned on the hit track. “Middle Child” is a J. Cole favorite, and Kodak Black shares what he thinks about being noted on the track. The single arrived on 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III, and the introspective song quickly earned praise from artists and fans. On the lead single, Cole spins bars about Kodak, comparing him to associates he knows from back home.
Kanye West Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid
Ye claims the former president yelled at him and insulted Kim Kardashian in his campaign videos that he shared on Thanksgiving. Kanye West officially announced his presidential bid in a series of bizarre #Ye24 videos on Twitter. Just days after meeting Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, the Yeezy founder shared campaign...
Ed Lover Slams DJ Akademiks For Calling Older Rappers “Dusty”
Ed Lover isn’t happy with DJ Akademiks. Ed Lover called out DJ Akademiks following his comments about older rappers being “dusty.” Speaking with VladTV, Lover explained that Akademiks wouldn’t be here without the legends who came before him. “We all stand on the shoulders of giants,”...
Wacotron’s “Out The Blue” Mixtape Is Here Feat. Doe Boy & Derez De’Shon
Of the many rappers coming out of Texas in recent years, Wacotron is undeniably one of the most exciting. This weekend, Southside’s protege has chiefly returned with his follow-up to 2021’s Smokin Texas, which he has called Out The Blue. The 11-track record landed earlier last week, on...
Chlöe Combats “hidin” Leak By Sharing Single On SoundCloud: Listen
We certainly weren’t expecting new music from Chloe Bailey this weekend, and she definitely didn’t think she’d be releasing any. On Friday (November 25), the Atlanta native got wind that one of her previously recorded songs has leaked online. In response, she surprisingly opted to simply post it on SoundCloud herself.
Aitch And Ashanti’s “Baby” Gets The Hamza Remix Treatment: Listen
It’s been several months since Aitch debuted his Close To Home project. The 16-track record landed in August, complete with features from names like Mastermind, New Machine, Bakar, AJ Tracey, and even Ed Sheeran. However, the real fan favourite from the tracklist has emerged as “Baby” featuring Ashanti.
Vybz Kartel Drops Off “God N’ Gun”
There truly isn’t any other living artist that is as legendary as Vybz Kartel. Despite his incarceration, he still holds the crown as the King Of Dancehall with a flurry of music to back up the claim. This week, the rapper came through with a brand new single, titled, “God N Gun.” Following the release of True Religion, he comes through with brute force and resilience over hard-hitting production. Kartel’s latest effort will have the dancehall scene on lock in the coming months.
Chinx’s Estate Releases New Single “On Purpose” Ft. Sizzla
We’re approaching the release of a new project from the late Chinx. Last week, his estate unveiled the single, “Rollin In The Dope” with Zack. The single kicked off the campaign for Chinx Drugz 6, which will arrive in the coming weeks. As we inch closer to...
Stetsasonic Remembers Hip-Hop’s “Fallen Soldiers” On Their Latest Release: Stream
We’ve lost no shortage of rappers in 2022. As the year comes to a close, many have been reflecting on those we lost before their time. While the majority of people share tributes to the fallen via social media these days, Stetsasonic is returning to their roots to pay homage to hip-hop’s “Fallen Soldiers.”
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Vivica A. Fox Drags Ye After He Uses Her In Campaign Video
Vivica A. Fox fires back after Ye uses a clip of her in his campaign video. Kanye West’s 2024 campaign is underway, apparently, and it’s earned a response from Vivica A Fox. On Thanksgiving, the Chicago artist shared a series of videos formally announcing his presidential bid in...
