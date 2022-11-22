Read full article on original website
Related
Ray Parker Jr. (‘The Masked Singer’ Sir Bug a Boo) unmasked interview: ‘When y’all need somebody else on this show…who you gonna call?’
Two all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “Fright Night” on Wednesday, November 23, singing their hearts out and coming for Snowstorm’s crown. After giving a soulful rendition of “Devil With the Blue Dress On” by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels, Sir Bug a Boo advanced to the evening’s Battle Royale, only to be bested by Snowstorm after singing “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell. The entire panel consisting of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger failed to correctly guess Grammy-winning swinger-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. was behind the mask. “I saw it last...
People Are Sharing "Miraculous Discoveries" Humans Should Never Achieve, And I Found The Movies To Prove It
Based on these movies, absolutely under no circumstances must we ever attempt to invent, create, or discover these phenomena, or it will be our doom.
Cody Rigsby's Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And Cringe
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Margot Robbie ‘Flat-Out Lied’ to Her Family About Her Nudity: ‘CGI’
What outlandish lies did Margot Robbie tell to her family when they learned that she'd done full frontal nudity in the flick that made her famous?
TMZ.com
Celebs Matching Their Way Into The Holidays
The weather outside isn't exactly frightful in Hollywood ... nevertheless, a bunch of celebs and their families have bundled up and then snuggled up in matching PJs!!!. Not all are from H-Wood, but you get the point. Steph Curry's fam, LeBron James' squad, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and a bunch of other broods are coordinating outfits for the season.
TMZ.com
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Mariah Carey is here to answer your Christmas prayers -- but first, she needs her 'lambs' to step up to the plate and solve the differences in these images! Set your emotions aside and dial in on Mariah's surroundings!. It was leather weather in New York City for MC this...
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Spends Thanksgiving with Son Prince, Honors Aaron
Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin just had her first holiday without him ... and she and her family found a way to honor the late singer. Carter family sources tell TMZ … Melanie and Prince -- the son she shared with Aaron -- spent Turkey Day with her family. Prince just had his first birthday.
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Cruising in Vintage Bentley and Back Onstage at Comedy Club
Jay Leno clearly lives by the credo ... if you get injured doing what you love, you gotta get back in the buggy!!!. Jay, who was seriously burned when a fuel leak on a 1907 steamer triggered a fire that burned his face and hands, was back at it again Saturday, taking a spin in a vintage Bentley on the streets of L.A.
TMZ.com
Comedian Freddie Roman Dead at 85
Freddie Roman -- an OG comedian from New York City, and a beloved figure in showbiz -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The actor/writer/producer and all-around funny man passed away Saturday afternoon at a hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, this after suffering a heart attack earlier this morning at his country club home ... according to his daughter, Judi Levin.
TMZ.com
Bill Nye -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
It's Bill Nye's 67th birthday and his looks over the years will have you questioning the relativity of gravity!. Here is a 50-year-old version of 'The Science Guy' looking spiffy and ready to experiment at The Planetary Society's Gala in Arcadia, California back in 2005 (left). This was more than a decade after he began sharing his quirky and educational personality on his hit show "Bill Nye The Science Guy."
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Little Rockstar Turned Into!
Before this smizing little girl was up in the gym working on her fitness and duking it out with the housewives, she was just roughhousing with her siblings, chilling with her Hall of Famer father and growing up in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Before she made her way to your...
TMZ.com
The 1975's Matty Healy Kisses Fan Onstage During Vegas Show
Matty Healy is back to planting his lips on people during live performances -- something that apparently needed to be clarified as unproblematic in 2022 ... by the kiss-ee herself. The 1975 frontman was performing with his band in Vegas Friday to a packed crowd. At one point, he was...
TMZ.com
Kathryn Hahn, Husband File Petition to Add 'Hahn' to Kids' Last Names
Kathryn Hahn and her hubby Ethan Sandler want name changes for their 2 kids ... and it's all about giving Mama her due. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kathryn and Ethan filed a petition last week in Los Angeles ... looking to add "Hahn" as a second middle name before the last name "Sandler" for both 16-year-old Leonard and 13-year-old Mae.
TMZ.com
'A Christmas Story' House Owner Curses Out Actor Yano Anaya at Iconic Home
"A Christmas Story" actor Yano Anaya is no longer welcome at the iconic home from the movie ... the homeowner made that more than clear in this video of an expletive-laden tirade. Yano, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, was taking photos with fans on the Cleveland-area home's...
TMZ.com
'Amazing Race' Donald Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87
Donald Anthony St. Claire, one of the oldest contestants to ever appear on "The Amazing Race," has died. Don's son Greg tells TMZ ... Donald collapsed and died at his home in Angels Camp, CA and the family believes he suffered some type of heart issue. We're told Don, who...
Comments / 0