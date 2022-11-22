ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GoldDerby

Ray Parker Jr. (‘The Masked Singer’ Sir Bug a Boo) unmasked interview: ‘When y’all need somebody else on this show…who you gonna call?’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “Fright Night” on Wednesday, November 23, singing their hearts out and coming for Snowstorm’s crown. After giving a soulful rendition of  “Devil With the Blue Dress On” by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels, Sir Bug a Boo advanced to the evening’s Battle Royale, only to be bested by Snowstorm after singing “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell. The entire panel consisting of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger failed to correctly guess Grammy-winning swinger-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. was behind the mask. “I saw it last...
TMZ.com

Celebs Matching Their Way Into The Holidays

The weather outside isn't exactly frightful in Hollywood ... nevertheless, a bunch of celebs and their families have bundled up and then snuggled up in matching PJs!!!. Not all are from H-Wood, but you get the point. Steph Curry's fam, LeBron James' squad, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and a bunch of other broods are coordinating outfits for the season.
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Mariah Carey is here to answer your Christmas prayers -- but first, she needs her 'lambs' to step up to the plate and solve the differences in these images! Set your emotions aside and dial in on Mariah's surroundings!. It was leather weather in New York City for MC this...
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Cruising in Vintage Bentley and Back Onstage at Comedy Club

Jay Leno clearly lives by the credo ... if you get injured doing what you love, you gotta get back in the buggy!!!. Jay, who was seriously burned when a fuel leak on a 1907 steamer triggered a fire that burned his face and hands, was back at it again Saturday, taking a spin in a vintage Bentley on the streets of L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Comedian Freddie Roman Dead at 85

Freddie Roman -- an OG comedian from New York City, and a beloved figure in showbiz -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The actor/writer/producer and all-around funny man passed away Saturday afternoon at a hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, this after suffering a heart attack earlier this morning at his country club home ... according to his daughter, Judi Levin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Bill Nye -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

It's Bill Nye's 67th birthday and his looks over the years will have you questioning the relativity of gravity!. Here is a 50-year-old version of 'The Science Guy' looking spiffy and ready to experiment at The Planetary Society's Gala in Arcadia, California back in 2005 (left). This was more than a decade after he began sharing his quirky and educational personality on his hit show "Bill Nye The Science Guy."
ARCADIA, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Rockstar Turned Into!

Before this smizing little girl was up in the gym working on her fitness and duking it out with the housewives, she was just roughhousing with her siblings, chilling with her Hall of Famer father and growing up in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Before she made her way to your...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
TMZ.com

The 1975's Matty Healy Kisses Fan Onstage During Vegas Show

Matty Healy is back to planting his lips on people during live performances -- something that apparently needed to be clarified as unproblematic in 2022 ... by the kiss-ee herself. The 1975 frontman was performing with his band in Vegas Friday to a packed crowd. At one point, he was...
TMZ.com

Kathryn Hahn, Husband File Petition to Add 'Hahn' to Kids' Last Names

Kathryn Hahn and her hubby Ethan Sandler want name changes for their 2 kids ... and it's all about giving Mama her due. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kathryn and Ethan filed a petition last week in Los Angeles ... looking to add "Hahn" as a second middle name before the last name "Sandler" for both 16-year-old Leonard and 13-year-old Mae.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

'Amazing Race' Donald Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87

Donald Anthony St. Claire, one of the oldest contestants to ever appear on "The Amazing Race," has died. Don's son Greg tells TMZ ... Donald collapsed and died at his home in Angels Camp, CA and the family believes he suffered some type of heart issue. We're told Don, who...
ANGELS CAMP, CA

