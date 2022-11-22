Rain chances increase this afternoon and evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While we start the day out dry and mild, rain chances increase to 60% by the evening. The sky remains mostly cloudy through the day.

Despite the clouds and showers, highs still reach the mid-upper 70s, which is close to average for late November.

The showers continue overnight and into tomorrow morning, and it should be drier by tomorrow afternoon. It stays warm in the upper 70s.

We can be thankful for a comfortable Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees with just a 20% rain chance. I’m sure many relatives in town from other parts of the country will enjoy the warm weather!

It stays warm on Saturday before a cold front passes on Sunday, and there will be a 40% rain chance with the front Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the front.

