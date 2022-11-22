ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rain chances increase this afternoon and evening

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUJWJ_0jJaoIzZ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While we start the day out dry and mild, rain chances increase to 60% by the evening. The sky remains mostly cloudy through the day.

Despite the clouds and showers, highs still reach the mid-upper 70s, which is close to average for late November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mJvi_0jJaoIzZ00

The showers continue overnight and into tomorrow morning, and it should be drier by tomorrow afternoon. It stays warm in the upper 70s.

We can be thankful for a comfortable Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees with just a 20% rain chance. I’m sure many relatives in town from other parts of the country will enjoy the warm weather!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZsbo_0jJaoIzZ00

It stays warm on Saturday before a cold front passes on Sunday, and there will be a 40% rain chance with the front Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WF6m3_0jJaoIzZ00

