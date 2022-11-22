ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France v Australia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4pso_0jJanMUG00

All the key details as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and France take on Australia in Group D in Qatar on Tuesday.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will be in action when France take on Australia in World Cup Group D on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old made a timely return from injury this season to impress France manager Didier Deschamps who picked him for what will be the first World Cup for the youngster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtDPd_0jJanMUG00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  2:00pm ET

Pacific time:   11:00am PT

Central time:  1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

