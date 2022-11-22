Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
Bret Hart Reacts To Ricky Steamboat Wrestling One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has given his thoughts on Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat lacing up his boots one last time at the age of 69. Steamboat has not stepped inside a wrestling ring in anger since 2010 when he teamed with his son Richie Steamboat to defeat Caylen Croft and AEW star Trent in WWE developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. But that is going to change.
Ex-WWE Writer Criticises Raw Announcer’s “Low, Boring Energy”
A former WWE writer has taken shots at a current announcer on Monday Night Raw, taking issue with what they deem “low, boring energy.”. WWE shook up their announce teams in early October 2022 with the return of two-man booths to Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph were calling the action on NXT as part of the move before Barrett was moved to SmackDown to cover for Pat McAfee who ordinarily called the blue brand with Michael Cole.
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Attack Rey Mysterio At Home During Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
An interesting video was posted by WWE on Thanksgiving as Rey Mysterio was attacked in his home by his son Dominik and Rhea Ripley. At WWE Clash at the Castle in September, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father Rey and Edge. The next night on Raw, Dominik was part of The Judgment Day group with Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Ripley. Since then, Dominik has been supported by his “new family” with teases of a relationship with Ripley where they might be more than friends.
Bobby Lashley Reveals He Was Once Offered A Role In Video Game-Inspired Movie
Bobby Lashley would’ve been in a big video-game remake movie but declined it due to “timing”. Between 2009 and 2011, Bobby Lashley was involved in multiple projects. His MMA career was taking off and he was also wrestling on the independent scene. Because he wasn’t tied down to one place and one line of work, Lashley was able to pursue different projects independently.
Mick Foley On Being Upset When His Wife Wasn’t Allowed Backstage Early In WWE Career
Mick Foley does all he can to provide for his family while he was a pro wrestler and he recently spoke about a time when he was angered by something WWE management did. In 1996, WWE signed Mick Foley and immediately put him into a feud with The Undertaker. The interesting thing about it is that even though most wrestling fans knew Foley from WCW and ECW as Cactus Jack, WWE chose to put a brown mask on his face and name him Mankind instead.
Booker T Explains His Commentary Style On NXT
Booker T has given an explanation for his unique commentary style when he’s on television Tuesday nights talking about WWE’s NXT brand. During his wrestling career that earned him two WWE Hall of Fame rings as a six-time World Champion and Tag Team Champion with brother Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat, Booker T saw it all in pro wrestling and faced off against some of the best wrestlers of all.
Mick Foley Recalls WWE Talent Hated Trying To Work With Jonah Hill
Mick Foley has named a former announced WWE Raw guest host that wasn’t put on television due to issues with people in WWE – it was actor Jonah Hill!. During his acting career, Jonah Hill has had big roles in some major motion pictures like Superbad, Moneyball, 21 Jump Street and plenty more. There was also a time when Hill was supposed to be a guest host on WWE Monday Night Raw, but it never actually happened.
“This Just Had No Place” – Jim Ross Recalls The Rock Slamming British Bulldog Into Dog Poop
Jim Ross sounded off on a memorable Rock Bottom that The Rock did on The British Bulldog, who ended up getting slammed into some dog poop. A Rock Bottom onto dog poop isn’t something that is often celebrated from The Rock’s legendary wrestling career, but that’s exactly what happened on the October 11, 1999 edition of Monday Night Raw.
Major Heel Turn On AEW Rampage (SPOILERS)
There was a huge heel turn on AEW Rampage in Chicago with a long-time member of the roster turning their back on their team. AEW fans were shocked at Full Gear when William Regal turned his back on Jon Moxley and handed MJF his famed brass knuckles to allow The Salt of the Earth to knock out Moxley and win the AEW World Championship for the very first time.
Rhea Ripley On Bianca Belair Feud – “We Want To Be The Next Stone Cold And The Rock”
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have big goals for their WWE careers with Ripley saying they want to create a rivalry that’s similar to two of pro wrestling’s biggest stars of all time. As the Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers and done so...
Major Update On Randy Orton’s Recent Back Surgery, No Timetable For Return
There is an unfortunate update with regard to the back injury that Randy Orton is dealing with and the uncertain future of the WWE legend. Randy Orton has been out of action for the past six months. During his last run in WWE, Orton was teaming with Matt Riddle regularly as the popular team known as RK-Bro. Their last match on television was on the May 20th edition of Smackdown when The Usos beat RK-Bro to unify the Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Titles.
SCRYPTS Debuts In NXT
SCRYPTS finally made his debut on NXT television on the 22nd of November and he appears to be a repackaged former Raw star and multiple-time champion. For weeks, vignettes have aired on NXT television promising the debut of the mysterious SCRYPTS and now fans have got a taste of just what he has to offer on the white and gold brand as he made his in-ring debut. The acrobatic newcomer to the brand made quick work of Guru Raaj, defeating him in just over a minute.
When Thunder Rosa Is Expected To Return To AEW Revealed
A new report has shed light on when Thunder Rosa is expected to return to AEW after she was officially stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship. At Full Gear, Toni Storm lost the Interim AEW Women’s World Title in a hard-fought match against Jamie Hayter. On Dynamite in Chicago, however, it was announced by Renee Paquette that Hayter was not interim champion after all as Thunder Rosa had agreed to relinquish her claim on the title due to injury making the English star the undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion.
Ricky Starks Names The Kanye West Track He Wants As His Theme Music
AEW star Ricky Starks has revealed the Kanye West track that he wants to have as his AEW theme music, even if he only gets it once. Tony Khan has not been shy about splashing the cash to get hit songs for various stars to use as their theme music in AEW. Jungle Boy Jack Perry comes to the ring to the strains of Baltimora’s Tarzan Boy. Orange Cassidy previously used The Pixies’ Where Is My Mind? before pivoting to Jane by Jefferson Starship.
Ex-WWE Star Got Hired By Vince McMahon While Trying To “Get Laid”
A former WWE Superstar has revealed that his plans changed on a fateful night when an attempt to “get laid” turned into Vince McMahon giving him a job. Jimmy Wang Yang made his return to WWE in 2006 after two previous stints in the company. Speaking to Steve Fall’s Ten Count – courtesy of WrestlingNews.co – Jimmy Wang Yang explained how a trip backstage to a WWE pay-per-view to impress a woman led to Vince McMahon rehiring him, after not realising initially that he didn’t work for the company anymore:
Update On Next Set Of WWE A&E Biography Episodes
There is an update on who A&E TV will be making WWE Biography episodes about with Randy Orton as one of the names expected to be featured. In 2021, A&E Television and WWE agreed to make some Biography episodes about some of the biggest names in the history of the company. Some of the names featured in the first batch of episodes included “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels and many more. Earlier in 2022, they aired more episodes about legends like D-Generation X, Edge and even an episode about WrestleMania 1 as well.
Road Dogg Claims WWE Booked Themselves Into A Corner With Tag Team
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has claimed that the company booked a former tag team into a corner as they became unbeatable. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan made their name in WWE as part of The Wyatt Family, acting as the henchmen for Bray Wyatt. However, after the group split, the two men struggled to find their feet for any length of time as solo acts and ended up being brought back together but with a very different look.
Ric Flair Scheduled For Royal Rumble & Raw’s 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair looks set to make a shocking comeback to the company, saying that he will be at both the Royal Rumble and Raw’s 30th anniversary. WWE is apparently intent on adding some flair to the upcoming Royal Rumble and 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw with Ric Flair stating that he’s been asked to attend both shows.
Jon Moxley Was “A Big Producer” Backstage Of AEW Full Gear Feud
Jon Moxley played a big role behind the scenes to help one of the biggest matches that took place at AEW Full Gear between Saraya and Britt Baker. The role of a Producer in pro wrestling is to assist wrestlers in putting together a match, an interview, or a backstage segment. Many times, a Producer is a former wrestler that has a lot of experience working in the business, and sometimes in AEW, it even includes an active wrestler like Jon Moxley.
