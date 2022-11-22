There is an update on who A&E TV will be making WWE Biography episodes about with Randy Orton as one of the names expected to be featured. In 2021, A&E Television and WWE agreed to make some Biography episodes about some of the biggest names in the history of the company. Some of the names featured in the first batch of episodes included “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels and many more. Earlier in 2022, they aired more episodes about legends like D-Generation X, Edge and even an episode about WrestleMania 1 as well.

