localocnews.com
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale
The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
localocnews.com
Chance Theater proudly announces its 25th Anniversary Season
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly announces its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows. This compelling season includes two world premieres (both of which were developed as part of Chance’s New Works Program), a California premiere, and a Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical that defined a generation of musical theater.
localocnews.com
Nominations for the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration are open!
Sixteen years in the Mmking with the RHA — the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration is here!. Is it just us, or does it seem like already multiple homeowners in Rossmoor have a head start with their Christmas lights displays? We’ve already seen red and green rope lights, sparkling decorated trees, perfectly symmetrical roof-lined colored lights, and there were even reports of Christmas inflatables glowing on front lawns at several locations.
localocnews.com
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary
On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
localocnews.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
localocnews.com
Rossmoor to host crime prevention meeting with OC Sheriff’s
On Tuesday, November 29th the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) is holding a crime prevention and awareness meeting at the Rush Park Auditorium, 3021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Join your neighbors and Crime Prevention Unit in building a partnership to promote and maintain safety in your neighborhood and community.
localocnews.com
Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris partners with Share Our Selves for Thanksgiving food distribution
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris partnered with Share Our Selves for a three-day Thanksgiving food distribution for families in need in Orange County. Registration for the distribution filled up within a week, however, no one will be turned away. The food distribution is ongoing until end of day Wednesday. “It’s eye-opening to...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Long wait is over as Laguna Beach football team celebrates CIF title
Laguna Beach players celebrate after Saturday’s win in the CIF finals. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait.’. And after 66 years, the Laguna Beach High School football team will live by those words following Saturday night’s 36-28 victory over Diamond Bar in the CIF Division 9 championship game at Diamond Bar.
localocnews.com
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening
OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach Police Department urges everyone to plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober!
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, November 28, 2022, through December...
localocnews.com
A huge fire broke out at an Anaheim recycling plant on Thanksgiving evening
Thanksgiving was ruined for forty people who had to be evacuated when a huge four alarm fire broke out at a recycling facility in Anaheim, at the 500 block of South Rose St. Callers reported the fire just before 11 p.m., at Certified Recycling. Callers reported the fire at Certified...
localocnews.com
Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana
The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
localocnews.com
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week
The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
localocnews.com
QUICK-OUT: Three Orange County high school football teams win CIF titles
Northwood’s Adam Harper (left) with his younger brother Joseph Harper after the Timberwolves won the CIF Division 8 title Saturday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood, Laguna Beach and Laguna Hills football teams all captured CIF titles on Saturday night. And the teams all accomplished the titles on...
localocnews.com
The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting
The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Northwood steps up against Lakewood to capture second straight CIF title
Adam Harper (middle) holds the CIF championship plaque for Northwood after the win over Lakewood. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood High School’s football team wasn’t intimidated about the challenges of competing in Division 8 for the CIF playoffs after capturing the Division 11 crown last season.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
localocnews.com
Whittier Christian captures fifth CIF football championship with victory over Lynwood
Whittier Christian players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF title Friday night. (Photo courtesy Whittier Christian Athletics). Whittier Christian High School’s football team brought home the fifth CIF title in school history, defeating Lynwood 20-7 Friday night in the Division 14 title game at Whittier College. The Heralds....
localocnews.com
Mater Dei battling St. John Bosco for CIF Division 1 championship at the Rose Bowl
Wide receiver Marcus Harris hauls in a touchdown catch in the first quarter for Mater Dei. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, two Trinity League rivals, are battling for the CIF Division 1 title at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The two...
