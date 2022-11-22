ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California COVID-19 numbers spiked last holiday season. See what trend looks like now

This time one year ago, California was heading into a COVID-19 winter spike, according to coronavirus data. As vaccines became more widely available and the delta variant surge subsided in late 2021, COVID-19 case number began to plateau until the omicron surge last winter. Even with the omicron bivalent vaccine and relativity low case rate, health officials warn history could repeat itself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
probrewer.com

Grade A Used 800 Liter Container

theaggie.org

How to spend a day in Davis

Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
DAVIS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Stockton gas station owner offers cheap gas as a thanks to his community

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton gas station is lowering their gas prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a way to say “thank you” to their customers. Ernie’s Deli and Gasoline dropped their prices by 70 cents to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded gasoline for customers paying cash. Prices for premium and diesel […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

Dramatic moment four teen girls are rescued from California amusement park rollercoaster after it malfunctioned - leaving them stranded 65ft in the air

Four young girls were rescued from a rollercoaster at a California theme park after the ride malfunctioned, leaving them trapped 65 feet in the air. The teenagers were uninjured after being rescued by the Sacramento Metro Fire Department on Monday. The dramatic incident took place at around 6:46p.m. at the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters: Family saved themselves and part of home by doing this right

SACRAMENTO -  A house in Sacramento County caught fire Thanksgiving morning, leaving a family of six without their home on Thanksgiving. The family was able to get out alive after the flames burned fast through most of the structure.A devastating loss for a family now forced to find a temporary place to live during the holiday season but fire firefighters say the family did everything right to save themselves and part of their home."I was like oh my god are they all out?" says Daljit Mehanger.Mehanger has lived next door for only three weeks. Her home burned down nearly eight...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

