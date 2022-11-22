Read full article on original website
Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California COVID-19 numbers spiked last holiday season. See what trend looks like now
This time one year ago, California was heading into a COVID-19 winter spike, according to coronavirus data. As vaccines became more widely available and the delta variant surge subsided in late 2021, COVID-19 case number began to plateau until the omicron surge last winter. Even with the omicron bivalent vaccine and relativity low case rate, health officials warn history could repeat itself.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
KCRA.com
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
theaggie.org
How to spend a day in Davis
Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
KCRA.com
'This hero wears a construction vest': Video of Sacramento man picking up trash delights Reddit users
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Under different circumstances, Mitch Harris of Sacramento may have acted differently. He's just not a confrontational person, he said. Harris said he drives a lot for work and had grown tired of seeing people ditch trash out car windows, littering in a city that he knows, loves and is raising a family in.
nomadlawyer.org
Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
Here's a list of stores in the Sacramento region open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving weekend is around the corner along with the inevitable last minute trip to the grocery store amid the holiday rush. Raley's, WinCo and other stores in the region typically close early on the holidays to give employees time to celebrate with family,. However some larger...
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
Pedestrian dead in car crash outside Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses near Sacramento International Airport reported seeing a man with little clothing walk out in front of a Nissan Sedan Thursday night. He was declared dead at the scene on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway. Officers note this area is...
Stockton gas station owner offers cheap gas as a thanks to his community
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton gas station is lowering their gas prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a way to say “thank you” to their customers. Ernie’s Deli and Gasoline dropped their prices by 70 cents to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded gasoline for customers paying cash. Prices for premium and diesel […]
KCRA.com
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
Dramatic moment four teen girls are rescued from California amusement park rollercoaster after it malfunctioned - leaving them stranded 65ft in the air
Four young girls were rescued from a rollercoaster at a California theme park after the ride malfunctioned, leaving them trapped 65 feet in the air. The teenagers were uninjured after being rescued by the Sacramento Metro Fire Department on Monday. The dramatic incident took place at around 6:46p.m. at the...
Customers in Stockton praise owner for lowering gas to $3.99 a gallon
STOCKTON, Calif. — When Corderial Venson needed gas, he looked no further than Ernie's General Store and Deli on East Waterloo Road in Stockton. He saw the price was $3.99 cash for a gallon of unleaded gas. "With everything on the rise, he's definately looking out for us, the...
Firefighters: Family saved themselves and part of home by doing this right
SACRAMENTO - A house in Sacramento County caught fire Thanksgiving morning, leaving a family of six without their home on Thanksgiving. The family was able to get out alive after the flames burned fast through most of the structure.A devastating loss for a family now forced to find a temporary place to live during the holiday season but fire firefighters say the family did everything right to save themselves and part of their home."I was like oh my god are they all out?" says Daljit Mehanger.Mehanger has lived next door for only three weeks. Her home burned down nearly eight...
KCRA.com
Businesses worried about decline in revenue, Sacramento County leaders say they're working to help homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Baking goods since 2017 on Arden Way and Fulton Avenue, Estelle's Bakery & Patisserie is satisfying palates in Sacramento. As cooking and baking take place in the kitchen, the business has slowly started declining. Halie Cloud, manager of the Arden Way establishment, says that for the...
