Make these easy veggie sides the star of friendsgiving and Thanksgiving
Easy and inventive Thanksgiving vegetable side dishes from The Modern Proper.
gordonramsayclub.com
Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)
This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
Easy leftover sweet potato casserole oatmeal
Make the most of leftover sweet potato casserole with this inventive and easy breakfast recipe.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
gordonramsayclub.com
Tiramisu Pancakes (10-Minute Recipe)
Creamy, unique, and delicious! These tiramisu pancakes are so simple to make – you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them! Plus, they will offer you an amazing tiramisu taste. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the pancakes:. 90 grams plain flour. 20 grams cocoa powder.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Recipe: Scalloped Sweet Potatoes & Apples with Walnuts & Cranberries
(Gluten free and vegan or vegetarian) From: Thrifty Comfort Cooking for Challenging Times by Judith Berman-Yamada, Paperback | Barnes & Noble® (barnesandnoble.com) People seem forever looking for a better sweet potato or yam recipe; something simple and wholesome (sans marshmallows – please) yet lovely to look at and even better if it’s filled with both nutrition and flavor. Try this original recipe for spiced scalloped apples and yams (sweet potatoes)...
snapshotsincursive.com
Autumn Spice Banana Bread
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Autumn Spice Banana Bread! Whenever people want to give me a gift of a scented candle, I always choose bakery aromas over floral ones. Buttery Caramel Corn, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Vanilla Frosted Cupcake, to name a few. I confess, I could have a love affair with cinnamon, maple, ginger, or cardamom. My knees grow weak just thinking about it. Perhaps that is one reason Autumn spices make me crazy while throwing caution to the wind and willpower out the door. I scrape the bowl leaving just enough batter to taste in a teaspoon. It’s how you know the results will be amazing; at least that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
Slow-Baked Salmon And Citrus Butter Recipe
Salmon is one of the healthier types of fish out there, and you really should start eating more of it, if you can. That being said, it's probably best to opt for wild-caught over farmed-raised salmon. It's actually not all that difficult to prepare, either. Recipe developer Kate Shungu describes her slow-baked salmon with citrus butter as "an easy recipe that you could make on a weeknight," but one that's "special enough for a dinner party, too."
fox56news.com
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
BHG
Pumpkin-Cookie Butter Swirl Buns
Using hot-roll mix means you can make these pretty treats—sweet pumpkin dough with crushed speculoos and cookie butter filling—in only 2 hours. In a large bowl combine hotroll mix with yeast packet, 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar, and ½ tsp. of the pumpkin pie spice. Add the warm water, pumpkin, egg, and butter. Mix, knead, and let rest according to package directions.
snapshotsincursive.com
Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers! When you are looking for a crunchy snack and really have no interest in leaving the house, fancy crackers satisfy. More than likely, you have all the ingredients on hand. I think you’ll be surprised. In a few minutes, the kitchen will draw curiosity-seekers who put down their electronic devices to see what smells so good. Then go one step further, serve them with a slather of cream cheese, cocktail sauce, and baby shrimp. It can transform these buttery snacks into a culinary appetizer your family will remember. Better make more and hide them in the freezer.
12tomatoes.com
Pumpkin Banana Bread Muffins
A sugary-crusted muffin recipe combining the flavors of ripe bananas and spiced canned pumpkin. Sugar-coated muffins are my favorite way to eat muffins. Combining the super-moist-powers of banana and pumpkin to ultimate quick bread. Crispy and crunchy on the outside with that warm soft center. There’s something about the smell of baking banana bread that just makes my inner child happy. My mom used to bake these muffins on a school night and the scent just filled the air. Taking her recipe and adding a little modern twist with pumpkin was my go-to option. Make sure to seal this in an air-tight container for easy access all week or freeze it for up to a month. Always got to have your backup sweets.
gordonramsayclub.com
Double Dark Chocolate Tart
Simple and easy to prepare, this no-bake double dark chocolate tart is so rich and delicious! If you enjoy chocolate, then this treat is ideal for you. Plus, dark chocolate is always a good idea for your health, especially if you are a lady (in PMS). Here is the recipe:
