Elite WR will return to Ohio State for The Game

On June 1, 2024 wide receiver Mylan Graham from New Haven (Ind.) camped at Ohio State and was very good. In fact, he was good enough that he was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes at the time. It was Graham’s first scholarship offer. Since Graham landed that offer...
Webblog: If Corum and Edwards are limited, is there really a better alternative than more J.J. McCarthy?

First let’s recap last week. The following point should need no emphasis. Never apologize for a victory. One of the many measures of a championship team is the ability to win even when it doesn’t play its best. It could be missing key players, it might be affected by the elements, and it may be out of sync offensively, but it somehow finds a way.
