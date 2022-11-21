ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Iowa gets commitment from WR Dayton Howard

Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill wide receiver Dayton Howard committed to Iowa on Thursday. Howard becomes the 20th commitment in the Hawkeye recruiting class. Coming into his senior season, Howard had no scholarship offers. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
