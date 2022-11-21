Read full article on original website
attractionmag.com
The Face of Homelessness
Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's largest Christmas parade at risk of being postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's largest Christmas parade is at risk of being postponed. The Mayor's Christmas Parade is slated to roll through Hampden in less than two weeks. But Monday morning, organizer Tom Kerr received some stunning news from City Hall. "She said we have to change the date...
The Dispatch
Snow Hill High School Field, Stadium Named
NEWARK– Education officials are honoring two well-known figures from Snow Hill High School’s history with the naming of the field and stadium at the facility. The Worcester County Board of Education voted unanimously last week to officially label the athletic field at Snow Hill High as the Maurice “Moe” Barber Field at Kelly Shumate Stadium. The new moniker is meant to honor Barber, a longtime football coach, and Shumate, the former principal who helped bring football to the school.
The Dispatch
Townhouse Community Proposed At Former Theater Property
OCEAN CITY — After a rather philosophical debate about zoning and allowable density, resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new 56-unit townhouse community on the property that for decades hosted the Sun and Surf Theaters uptown. The Sun and Surf Theaters, which covered an entire...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD
The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need
Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan: Some Baltimore leaders 'deserve pink slips' not 'pay raises' as pension plan OKed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After a fractured Baltimore City Council moved a plan to change the pension requirements for themselves, Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back on the vote and said the leadership inside City Hall should look at the problems facing the city before voting to help each other earn a pension sooner.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County students make dangerous trek to school lasting 4.5 miles, 75 minutes
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Parents in Anne Arundel County have had enough. It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and their children have missed a significant amount of school because the district cannot provide a regular bus. The families say their children are forced to walk to school in the bitter cold along dangerous highways.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott issues statement following Baltimore reaching 300 homicides in 2022
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement after Baltimore reached 300 homicides in 2022. Baltimore reached its 300th homicide of the year on Tuesday after police upgraded the classification of an April shooting. Officials said a 24-year-old man who was shot on April 12 in northeast Baltimore died Monday. No...
wmar2news
Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
City of Baltimore files lawsuit against tobacco companies
The City of Baltimore and Mayor Brandon Scott have announced the joint filing of a lawsuit against cigarette manufacturers for cleanup costs associated with tobacco product litter.
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
'There are not enough cops to cover the basics,' City responds to FOP concerns
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A letter addressed to the Mayor and Baltimore Police Department from the Baltimore Police Union says they're being ignored when it comes to solutions to address the officer shortage. According to BPD, there are 2164 sworn personnel and 442 sworn vacancies. The letter reads in...
Baltimore County names interim police chief to replace outgoing Hyatt
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday named an interim replacement for outgoing police chief Melissa Hyatt.
Christmas decorations vandalized at Havre de Grace park
The Havre de Grace Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism in the city parks and on the Promenade.
Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
