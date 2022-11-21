ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Face of Homelessness

Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's largest Christmas parade at risk of being postponed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's largest Christmas parade is at risk of being postponed. The Mayor's Christmas Parade is slated to roll through Hampden in less than two weeks. But Monday morning, organizer Tom Kerr received some stunning news from City Hall. "She said we have to change the date...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Dispatch

Snow Hill High School Field, Stadium Named

NEWARK– Education officials are honoring two well-known figures from Snow Hill High School’s history with the naming of the field and stadium at the facility. The Worcester County Board of Education voted unanimously last week to officially label the athletic field at Snow Hill High as the Maurice “Moe” Barber Field at Kelly Shumate Stadium. The new moniker is meant to honor Barber, a longtime football coach, and Shumate, the former principal who helped bring football to the school.
SNOW HILL, MD
The Dispatch

Townhouse Community Proposed At Former Theater Property

OCEAN CITY — After a rather philosophical debate about zoning and allowable density, resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new 56-unit townhouse community on the property that for decades hosted the Sun and Surf Theaters uptown. The Sun and Surf Theaters, which covered an entire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
luxury-houses.net

This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD

The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need

Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wmar2news

Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
