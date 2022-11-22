KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE KICKS OFF “7 DAYS OF GIVING” WITH A SPECIALTY AUCTION

ALL PROCEEDS FROM UNIQUE MUSIC COLLECTIBLE PURCHASES SUPPORT MUSIC PROGRAMS IN SCHOOLS

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA) is a proud supporter of GivingTuesday, a global day of giving back to the causes you care about. To celebrate the program’s 10th year, KTBA has created a “7 Days of Giving” auction with unique items available for seven days, from November 22 through GivingTuesday on November 29, 2022.

Donors can start bidding from this specially curated collection of items starting TODAY. They will have the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind collectibles such as signed guitars, rare hatch prints, lithographs, and an extensive pin collection, all to benefit music programs across the country. See the items HERE .

Items to be auctioned off include:

One-of-a-kind Joe Bonamassa Metal Print signed by Joe Bonamassa

Rare Pin Collection that includes 147 TOTAL pins which include 49 Limited Editions pins and 40 SOLD OUT pins

Two different guitars signed by Joe Bonamassa, Buddy Guy, Peter Frampton, Tommy Emmanuel, and more!

Autographed Terry Reid Custom 2022 Paoletti Guitar

The New Golden Age of Gibson Guitar Series Hatch Prints

Collectible Lithograph + two tickets to a Joe Bonamassa show

Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has been able to fund music programs and initiatives that have impacted the lives of 70,000+ students in all 50 states. We have accomplished this by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country.

About Keeping The Blues Alive

Keeping the Blues Alive ® Foundation (KTBA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by three-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa. Our mission is to fuel a passion for music in younger generations by funding projects and scholarships in order to provide students and teachers with the resources and tools needed to further music education.

In 2020, KTBA took its mission further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program. This program was created as an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing financial assistance for essential living expenses, the Fueling Musicians Program aims to help struggling musicians get back on the road again when it is safe. To date, we have helped over 300 musicians with immediate cash payments of $1,500. KTBA plans to make the Fueling Musicians Program a permanent part of the organization in order to help struggling musicians get on their feet and on the road!

With donations of almost $1.5 Million in total from fundraisers, merchandise sales, and more, the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has been able to help keep music education thriving!

Advertisement