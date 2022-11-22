At Art Basel, USPA offers Operational Assistance to Outside Celebrity Bodyguards

Celebrity Bodyguard (Miami FL)

USPA Nationwide Security has been asked by one-man security teams guarding celebrities to assist them with risk assessments ahead of Art Basel in Miami

— Brian Fitzgibbons, VP of USPA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — In light of the recent mass shooting in Colorado Springs, USPA Nationwide Security has been asked by one-man security teams guarding celebrities to assist them with risk assessments and surveys ahead of Art Basel in Miami.

November 29 through December 4, 2022, Miami will be the center of the art world. During this four-day celebration, thousands of art lovers, collectors, and artists will descend on Miami’s beaches for an unforgettable experience. These events, ranging from pop-ups to exhibitions, festivals, and parties, will feature work from more than 215 galleries from 17 countries.

As a result of the myriad of worldwide attention, there is a risk of targeted acts of violence. Companies such as USPA Nationwide Security provide operational support to single bodyguard units, who work alone and are responsible for protecting their celebrity clients.

According to Brian Fitzgibbons, USPA’s Vice President, “We provide support for these one-man security teams by organizing security advance parties.” A security advance party or ‘SAP’ is a survey that is planned and arranged for the purpose of monitoring and inspecting a site that will be visited by protected individuals. In this case, the protected individuals are celebrities attending Art Basel exhibitions and parties. This survey is designed to determine the degree of risk that a site presents and to determine the most effective countermeasures that can be used to reduce the risk. A key function of SAP is the planning of intelligence and counterintelligence reports, determining routes, the discovery of choke points, and the planning of escape routes.

In regard to the recent Colorado Springs incident, Fitzgibbons explained, “Aldrich [the suspect] was arrested in 2021 after his mother reported that he threatened her with a homemade bomb and multiple weapons. Mass shootings and targeted violence often occur when this propensity toward violence is overlooked.” When it comes to a particular celebrity, intelligence reports serve to mitigate that risk. By analyzing intelligence reports, USPA’s former government analysts are able to identify online threats from millions of sources. In addition, they can create profiles and pinpoint potential threats from inside employees of hotels, galleries, and other local establishments in the celebrity’s travel itinerary.

In order to assess and manage the potential for targeted violence, security professionals must first determine how to intervene to ensure safety. They must be mindful of the local laws and standard operating procedures outlined with the intention to preserve life and mitigate risk, both for the protected person and the protective agent. “In the security industry, these are known as ‘action on contact’ (AOC) drills, which we train for all year” continued Fitzgibbons. When working with outside teams, USPA Titanium (their highest caliber celebrity protection unit) offers specific AOC recommendations to assist the singular bodyguard in preparing for the protection of their clientele.

