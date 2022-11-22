AMY PARRINELLO TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA

Amy Parrinello

Trudy Jacobson

“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In America

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Your passion might have been around you your whole life and you just didn’t realize it until later.

Amy Parrinello grew up around public service. Her father was a police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Her mom and sister were also in law enforcement, her mom retiring as a police chief, but Amy always thought she wanted to be a veterinarian.

“I went into that world a little, didn’t like it. So, I did a ride along with the fire department and loved it!”

After starting with the fire department, she met her husband, who had been training with SWAT and tactical medicine with the military and started to train along with him.

“We recognized there was a big gap between what was being provided for military members and law enforcement as far as medical care and training.”

To combat this, they started their own training facility, Florida Tems, which is scenario-based training focused on active killer scenarios and officer involved shootings.

Their training gives officers and/or military members the confidence needed should they ever need it in real life.

Amy knows she’s been judged because her career is male-dominated, but once people get to know her and see her confidence, the judgement goes away.

Her advice to women who are thinking about starting their own business is to just do it.

“If you have a passion for something and you see there is a gap in whatever that is, you need to go for it!”

Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.

“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”

The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.

“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”

The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how

hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.

Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.

Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.

Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.

While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.

Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.

“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”

She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.

You can watch the web series here.

Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.

