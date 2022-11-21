ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Has Mexico ever won the World Cup? El Tri history, record, last appearance, best finish at FIFA tournament

As one of the dominant North American football nations, Mexico has a deep-rooted history at the FIFA World Cup. El Tri are considered one of the pre-eminent football countries on their side of the Atlantic, but they have failed to get over the hump in World Cup competition, still unable to prove they belong in the same conversation as the giants of Europe and South America.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: France takes care of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with France opening up its title defense by scoring four unanswered goals to defeat Australia, 4-1. Australia got off to a surprising start, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match and continuing to attack. But France turned the tables, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more in the second half.
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup picks: Brazil to cruise; Portugal, Switzerland have an edge; Uruguay-South Korea splits experts

Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on Thursday as we get a chance to enjoy the beautiful game's biggest competition on Thanksgiving for the very first time. An exciting slate of games features three potential contenders with Uruguay, Portugal and Brazil in action. But after the recent upsets, all teams will be on high alert knowing that anything can happen in 90 minutes.The slate begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before Uruguay take on South Korea. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal battle Ghana before mighty Brazil open up cup play against Serbia.Let's look at how the CBS Sports staff sees the day going -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
SkySports

Davis Cup: Croatia to face Australia in semi-finals after knocking out Spain

Croatia will face Australia in the Davis Cup semi-finals after Marin Cilic's three-set win over Pablo Carreno Busta eliminated hosts Spain in Malaga. Cilic rebounded from losing the opening set 7-5 to win the second 6-3 and then recovered from 4-1 down in the deciding-set tiebreak to close it out 7-5, complete victory in three hours and 13 minutes and silence the partisan home crowd.
FOX Sports

Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series...
NBC Sports

Brazil squad for 2022 World Cup

Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
ng-sportingnews.com

Switzerland World Cup squad 2022: Final list of 26 players for national team in Qatar

Switzerland have been procuring a reputation as giant slayers in recent times, so Brazil and co. beware: Murat Yakin's squad are back and in axe-swinging mood. The Swiss are often touted as underdogs going into major tournaments, owing to a perceived lack of star names — but make no mistake, this is a serious tournament team that has spent years together.
Reuters

Soccer-Canada showed they belong by outplaying Belgium, manager says

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada have proven they can compete against the world's best teams after they frustrated the highly-fancied Belgian side and left them scrambling to a 1-0 victory in their World Cup opener on Wednesday, Canada's manager John Herdman said.

