ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

City and County schedules for Thanksgiving

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJ295_0jJaZmoG00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — County officials on O’ahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Thursday, Nov. 24.

What is open and closed on O’ahu:

  • Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
  • TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.
  • Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open.
  • Parks and botanical gardens are open.
  • Municipal golf courses are open.
  • The Honolulu Zoo will be open.
  • The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
  • People’s Open Markets will not be held.
  • All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

On O’ahu, the following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

  • On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.
  • Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Closures on Hawai’i Island:

  • Transfer stations
  • Recycling centers
  • Landfills
  • West Hawai‘i Organics Facility
  • Hilo Reload Station
  • HI-5 redemption centers at County facilities
  • Reuse Centers

Hawai’i Island officials ask that residents and visitors not litter or illegally dump any materials at the transfer stations and recycling centers as these are closed for Thanksgiving.

All services will resume on Friday, Nov. 25.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

High surf closes Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you made reservations to enter Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 26 you will be getting refund in a couple of days for that. According to the City, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to high surf. However, the upper viewing areas will remain open.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Thanksgiving Day

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for routes and other information. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Windy weather alters Thanksgiving plans for some Hawaii families

HONOLULU (KITV4) -– A High Wind and Surf Advisory hit Oahu this Thanksgiving Day. And while it is popular for families to picnic at the beach, Ocean Safety officials are urging residents to celebrate indoors. The weather advisory remains in effect across the state and is expected to last...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Humid and wet weather on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected tonight and Sunday, but skies will become increasingly cloudy as high clouds thicken. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin late Sunday, then continue for several days. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, bringing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

CEO of HART shares updates on the rail's cracks, ongoing construction

While many people are beginning to slow down for the holidays, contractors in charge of the rail are ramping up. The Conversation spoke to the CEO of the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transportation Lori Kahikina about what local businesses can expect this season throughout the rail's ongoing construction. Kahikina says...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Local businesses urge consumers to remember Small Business Saturday

KAIMUKI, HAWAII (KITV4) - In between the holiday shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. Many of those businesses want to remind consumers to shop local. An Oahu organization, "Keep it Kaimuki" represents 40 small businesses in the area like boutiques, coffee shops, pet food...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy