City and County schedules for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — County officials on O’ahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Thursday, Nov. 24.

What is open and closed on O’ahu:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open.

Parks and botanical gardens are open.

Municipal golf courses are open.

The Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

On O’ahu, the following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Closures on Hawai’i Island:

Transfer stations

Recycling centers

Landfills

West Hawai‘i Organics Facility

Hilo Reload Station

HI-5 redemption centers at County facilities

Reuse Centers

Hawai’i Island officials ask that residents and visitors not litter or illegally dump any materials at the transfer stations and recycling centers as these are closed for Thanksgiving.

All services will resume on Friday, Nov. 25.