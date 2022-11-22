ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Bears Take On TCU At Emerald Coast Classic

BERKELEY – California will face TCU in the semifinal round of the 2022 Emerald Coast Classic on Friday night at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT and the contest will be televised on the CBS Sports Network with Brad Johansen and Steve Lappas on the call.
Bears Honor Lilomaiava On Senior Day

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-22, 0-19 Pac-12) hosted No. 10 Oregon (22-5, 16-3) at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to give the Ducks a serious fight after posting five straight five-set matches; ultimately, however, the 10th-ranked visitors utilized a furious offensive attack to triumph over the Bears, 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-17).
Bears Head To LA For LMU Thanksgiving Classic

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (3-1) hits the road to take on LMU (1-3) and Montana (2-2) at the LMU Thanksgiving Classic in Los Angeles, CA. Tipoff against LMU is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 and the game can be viewed on the WCC Network. The game against Montana will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Knowlton's Notes: Feeling Thankful This Season

As I take a few moments to reflect this Thanksgiving season, I find myself feeling grateful on so many fronts. Corey and I are now in our fifth year here in Berkeley, and we feel so fortunate to be a part of the Cal Family. Our staff, fans, donors and everyone else associated with this department inspire me every day, and I continue to be excited and hopeful about our future together. Thank you!
