ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

US court appears inclined to end special master review of Trump papers

By Hugo Lowell in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5Dow_0jJaY3TZ00
Donald Trump announcing that he will once again run for US president in the 2024. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The US court of appeals for the 11th circuit appeared inclined on Tuesday to agree with the justice department to potentially curtail the special master review of documents the FBI seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for potential privilege protections.

The result of the hearing is consequential for Trump: should he lose, it could mark the end of the special master process on which he has relied to delay , and gain more insight into, the investigation surrounding his potential mishandling of national security information .

Related: Rightwing media’s coverage of Trump’s presidential bid shows it just can’t turn away

The three-judge panel – led by chief appellate judge William Pryor – did not issue a ruling from the bench in Atlanta, Georgia, but appeared skeptical that Trump should get special treatment and be able to undercut a criminal investigation because of his status as a former president.

Trump had started the afternoon hearing with the disadvantage that the other two judges on the panel, Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher, had previously said in a related appeal that the Trump-appointed US judge Aileen Cannon had “abused her discretion” in granting the special master, who is reviewing the materials the FBI seized.

The fundamental question, Pryor said in court, was whether it was appropriate for the judicial branch to interfere in an executive branch investigation if there was not some extraordinary circumstance.

Pryor asked Trump’s lawyer Jim Trusty whether he thought the FBI’s seizure of documents from Mar-a-Lago was potentially unlawful, and, if the seizure was not unlawful, whether they had found any other case in which the target of a search warrant got an injunction.

“It has to be extraordinary,” Pryor said, adding that there seemed nothing unusual in this case other than the fact that Trump was a former president.

Trusty argued that the fact that Trump’s status as a former president was why the case was extraordinary and warranted the appointment of a special master, as well as suggesting that the Trump legal team had at least suspected that the seizure was potentially unlawful.

But Pryor appeared unconvinced, exclaiming: “If you can’t establish that, what are we even doing here?”

The department also argued at the hearing that the 11th circuit should terminate the injunction preventing federal investigators from examining the documents under review by the special master, as Cannon had misapplied the four-part Richey test used to make her judgement.

At issue is the original rationale for the special master. Cannon determined Trump failed to satisfy the first Richey test – whether he suffered “callous disregard” to his constitutional rights when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago – but granted Trump’s request since she felt he met additional tests.

The department – echoing the 11th circuit’s own reasoning in an earlier appeal – has said Trump’s failure to satisfy that callous disregard standard alone should have resulted in the denial of the request, though the former president’s legal team contested that interpretation.

But even if Cannon had correctly applied Richey, the department has argued, she was wrong to prevent it from accessing the materials under review.

The injunction was handed down on the basis that if Trump was able to show that a proportion of documents were protected by executive or attorney-client privilege, then they could not be part of the evidence cache obtained by federal investigators in the event of prosecution.

Yet in the course of the special master process, the department has noted, Trump’s lawyers have claimed the documents were not so much privileged, but personal. If that was true, the trouble for Trump is that then they would have been lawfully seized in the FBI search.

Trump requested the appointment of a special master to examine the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago – including 103 bearing classified markings – shortly after the 8 August search because, his lawyers claimed at the time, some of the materials could be subject to privilege protections.

The request was granted by Cannon , who gave exceptional deference to Trump on account of his status as a former president in deciding that he satisfied the four-part Richey test, and temporarily barred the department from using the seized materials in its criminal investigation.

But the department appealed part of Cannon’s order to the 11th circuit, which sided with the government and ordered the 103 documents marked classified to be excluded from the special master review and returned to investigators, criticizing Cannon for granting the review in the first place.

That prompted Trump to unsuccessfully appeal to the supreme court – while the department then appealed the entirety of the special master order, incorporating the 11th circuit’s rulings and its scathing rebuke of Cannon as having “abused her discretion” in court filings.

“This court has already granted the government’s motion to stay that unprecedented order insofar as it relates to the documents bearing classification markings,” the department wrote in an October filing . “The court should now reverse the order in its entirety for multiple independent reasons.”

Comments / 1096

Becca
5d ago

the us presidency is a JOB. You don't get to take anything when your contract is not renewed. he was no longer with the company when he took these records. THAT'S Thief. NO ONE GETS TO TAKE THERE FILES HOME DURING THEIR EXIT INTERVIEW

Reply(301)
463
Arelle
5d ago

If you're not guilty of anything, why can't you come forward and tell the truth? Obviously, you are not telling the truth and purposely hiding the truth. We all know why.

Reply(73)
275
Greg Mancina
5d ago

I couldn't figure out Trump's reversal on allowing a special master to oversee the documents being challenged. Now I get it. He's trying to keep the damning evidence from the new special council. They will get all of it sooner rather than later. He's done.

Reply(40)
215
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Calls Him ‘Only Republican Who Could Lose’ 2024 Election

Donald Trump’s Tuesday night announcement of a new bid for the presidency went down like a lead balloon with some GOP officials—including some who worked closely with him during his time in office. Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting White House chief of staff between January 2019 and March 2020, tore into the former president’s electoral credibility on CNN. When Anderson Cooper asked Mulvaney if he thought Trump’s announcement was good for the Republican party, Mulvaney said: “No, I don’t, because I think he’s the only Republican who could lose.” Mulvaney added that if Trump became the GOP nominee: “That means the 2024 race is not about Joe Biden or whatever Democrat is on the ticket, not about inflation, not about world events, not about abortion. It will be about Donald Trump, the same thing we saw in 2020. No one voted for Joe Biden. Everybody voted for or against Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him. That’s what we’re hurtling toward in 2024. And I don’t see the outcome being any different two years from now than it was two years ago.”
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification

Donald Trump’s attorneys believed a helpful decision from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their “only chance” at thwarting the 2020 election results, according to new emails released to Congress and obtained by Politico. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email to the former president’s legal team in December 2020. He wrote that Thomas, the justice who handles Georgia’s “ emergency matters,” would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress,” according to Politico. John Eastman, another one of Trump’s lawyers, wrote back: “I think I agree with this.” Eastman tried to hold back the emails—which are not yet public—from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but a judge ordered them to be handed them over to the committee last week. “[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress,” Chesebro said.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
The Independent

Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up days before E Jean Carroll expected to file rape case

A federal judge warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and fast, ahead of a coming suit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the writer’s allegations, first aired in an excerpt of her memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to drum up publicity.“Your client has known this is coming for months, and he would be well-advised to decide who’s representing him in it,”...
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

514K+
Followers
117K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy