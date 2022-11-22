The 41st annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival will be held December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Redwood Acres in Eureka. The festival features over 100 booths of handmade gifts by North Coast artisans and craftspeople. Three buildings are decorated in a holiday theme with three stages of live holiday and dance entertainment that will showcase local musicians throughout all hours of the festival daily. Over 100 hours of live entertainment including Compost Mountain Boys, Julie Froblom & Friends, Kingfoot and Good Company. Local food will be available from Manzanilla Kitchen, Southside Mike’s BBQ, Fry Burger, Tacos El Gallo, Krazy Baker and Shotz Coffee. Beer, Wine & Spirits will be available from Arcata Rotary Noon and Friends of Redwood Acres.

