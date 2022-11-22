Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Changing of the Guard
Peter Stern, a naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, has added newly licensed acupuncturist, Sheila O’Toole, to his Garberville practice. Patients have been receiving holistic treatment from Peter Stern and his staff in the quaint, butter-yellow stucco building on the corner of Cedar Street and Pine Lane for the last twenty-two years. From physical ailments to anxiety to detox, Stern uses eastern medicine to provide whole-body treatment.
kymkemp.com
Small Craft Advisory in Effect Off the Northcoast
The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory off the north coast of California from Point Saint George to Cape Mendocino today through Sunday evening. Gale force northerly winds are forecast today through tonight over the outer waters. Gale force gusts will also likely occur around Pt St George and Cape Mendocino through this evening. Seas will remain elevated today through Sunday evening as steep northerly waves combine with a decaying NW swell. NW winds and seas are forecast to increase again on Monday after a brief lull late Sunday night.
kymkemp.com
Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving
Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
kymkemp.com
Convicted Hit & Run Driver Sentenced to 210 Days After Violating Probation, Says Mendo DA
Information from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. While out of custody on bail pending appeal and formal probation – both flowing from her September 2021 felony conviction by jury for leaving the scene of a collision that involved the death of another – defendant Gina Rae Bean, age 44, of Fort Bragg, was arrested in July 2022 and subsequently charged with the illegal possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
Comments / 0