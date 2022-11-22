Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Martin’s Ferry Circa 1900
Martin’s Ferry was a settlement on the banks of the Klamath River operated by a post office northwest of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. The settlement and ferry got its name from the first postmaster, John F. Martin, who was the original ferry operator. A wooden ferry was used to...
kymkemp.com
Changing of the Guard
Peter Stern, a naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, has added newly licensed acupuncturist, Sheila O’Toole, to his Garberville practice. Patients have been receiving holistic treatment from Peter Stern and his staff in the quaint, butter-yellow stucco building on the corner of Cedar Street and Pine Lane for the last twenty-two years. From physical ailments to anxiety to detox, Stern uses eastern medicine to provide whole-body treatment.
kymkemp.com
UBNC Toy Run Starts at the Arcata Plaza on December 4th
UBNC is proud to announce our annual Toy Run, a motorcycle ride for charity. Sunday December 4th 2022 starting at the Arcata Plaza. Kickstands up at noon and we are riding from the Arcata Plaza to the Vets Hall in Eureka. Come early and meet mingle with motorcyclist of all types.
kymkemp.com
BBQ Fundraiser at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department for Injured Tree-Falling Accident Victim
A BBQ Fundraising event will be held at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department on December 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Brian French, an eight-year volunteer at the Mad River – Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and his 11-year-old son. Brian was seriously injured when a tree he was cutting landed on him at the end of September, causing a severe brain bleed. Brian has pulled through, but the lasting effects of the brain injury are unknown at this time.
kymkemp.com
10 Tips From the Sheriff’s Department to Keep Your Packages Safe This Holiday Season
Facebook post from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Online shopping this Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Make sure you protect your new arrivals from porch pirates!. 📦 Here’s 10 tips to keep your packages safe this holiday season📦. 1️⃣ Don’t let your packages sit. Track deliveries online and confirm...
kymkemp.com
‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced
Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian in Eureka
On November 26 scanner traffic indicated that a traffic accident had occurred near H Street and Harris Street in Eureka. At approximately 6:44 p.m. a report of a vehicle vs. a pedestrian accident had occurred. Eureka Police Department and City Ambulance were requested to the scene. The vehicle reportedly involved...
kymkemp.com
Single Vehicle Accident Near Korbel; Minor Injuries
A single vehicle traffic collision has been reported off near Korbel just before 11 a.m. on November 26. Blue Lake Fire, Arcata Fire and City Ambulance were requested to the scene of the accident located on Maple Creek Road approximately two miles past Korbel. The incident commander at the scene...
kymkemp.com
41st Annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival at Redwood Acres
The 41st annual Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival will be held December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Redwood Acres in Eureka. The festival features over 100 booths of handmade gifts by North Coast artisans and craftspeople. Three buildings are decorated in a holiday theme with three stages of live holiday and dance entertainment that will showcase local musicians throughout all hours of the festival daily. Over 100 hours of live entertainment including Compost Mountain Boys, Julie Froblom & Friends, Kingfoot and Good Company. Local food will be available from Manzanilla Kitchen, Southside Mike’s BBQ, Fry Burger, Tacos El Gallo, Krazy Baker and Shotz Coffee. Beer, Wine & Spirits will be available from Arcata Rotary Noon and Friends of Redwood Acres.
kymkemp.com
The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907
Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
kymkemp.com
Coastal Flooding Advisory for Humboldt Bay Today
High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to a half of foot of saltwater inundation of ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Areas typically impacted by coastal flooding include King Salmon, Jackson Ranch Road, and other low-lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Flooding may occur an hour or two before and after high tide is reached.
kymkemp.com
Lewiston Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman with Boxcutter, Says TCSO
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:30 pm, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report that a female in the area of Lewiston, CA had been stabbed. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies, medical and fire personnel responded to the area. Medical personnel began to treat the victim...
kymkemp.com
Grace Ernestine Lindsley: ‘Everybody Loves Me’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Grace was born on February 07, 1930 in Scio Oregon to Frank and...
kymkemp.com
Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving
Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
kymkemp.com
Fawn is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Fawn. I am a spayed female, tan Chihuahua – Smooth Coated....
Comments / 0