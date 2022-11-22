Read full article on original website
Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
Adam Azim Aims To Win World Title at Younger Age Than Idol Amir Khan
Adam Azim doesn’t shy away from the big billing. Sky Sports have been happy to ask the question of whether he is “boxing’s next superstar” prior to his seventh professional bout this weekend. Normally that kind of listing is reserved for boxers who have already claimed Olympic medals.
Backer, Producer Of Zepeda-Prograis Promotion: This Is Not A One-Off; Here To Do This Right
Dylan Marer encountered even more skepticism than he was warned he’d need to endure after his group stunningly won a purse bid August 30 and earned the right to promote the Jose Zepeda-Regis Prograis 140-pound title fight. The boxing industry is full of perpetual pessimists who’ve been burned by...
Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California
Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
Lucy Wildheart Hopes To Fight Her Way To Amanda Serrano Shot in 2023
With female boxing at an all-time high in the U.K, world-ranked British based Swedish sensation Lucy Wildheart aims to become a firm household favorite. The 29 year old Brentwood fighter’ has attracted full page spreads in both The Times and Daily Star this week ahead of her showdown with France’s experienced Marina Sakharov tonight at the York Hall, Bethnal Green.
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Zach Parker: I'm Planning To Take The Fight To John Ryder
If Zach Parker needed any reminding about what he will be fighting for on Saturday night, it came three weeks ago when his partner, Lydia, gave birth to their first child. “It changes your perspective on life,” Parker said. “And it makes you grow up quick. It also gives you something more to fight for.”
Whyte on Franklin: A Lot of Americans Talk Sh!t; That’s Even Better For Me
Dillian Whyte generally prefers feeling like the underdog anytime he steps inside the ring. Objectively speaking, however, the Jamaican-born, London-based Briton will be the clear betting favorite when he takes on Michigan’s Jermaine Franklin this Saturday at Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is hoping to bounce back from his brutal knockout at the hands of countryman Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight title bout in April.
Kurbanov vs. Gonzalez, Linares vs. Hamazaryan on December 11
German Titov and RCC Boxing Promotions continue their local activities with a solid fight card, scheduled for Sunday, December 11th, at the DIVS Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The card consists of ten fights, which will feature both recent amateur standouts and well-established contenders. Despite an ongoing armed and political conflict,...
Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, David Morrell, Jaron Ennis, Prograis-Zepeda, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, super middleweight contender David Morrell, Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, and more. Good morning Mr. Edwards, I hope this email finds you well. I wrote to you a couple of years ago,...
Dillian Whyte A Little Lighter For Jermaine Franklin Fight Than When He Fought Fury
Both Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin wore football shirts of their respective national teams Friday only a few hours before England will face the United States in Qatar, as they weighed in for Saturday’s big heavyweight fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Whyte wore an England shirt and...
Dennis McCann Earns 8th Round Stoppage of Joe Ham On Parker-Ryder Undercard
Dennis McCann capped a productive 2022 campaign in style. A third win on the year was posted by the 21-year-old southpaw, the latest coming in an eighth-round stoppage of Scotland’s Joe Ham. No knockdowns were scored but McCann was well in control, landing a volley of unanswered punches before referee Marcus McDonnell stopped the contest at 2:28 of round eight Saturday evening at The O2 in London.
Liam Smith: I'm Massively Confident That I Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is convinced that he will come away with a big win when he faces middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. Smith's fight with Eubank has been finalized for January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. For Smith, it's the biggest fight of his...
Queensberry Promotions Issue Statement on Report of Zolani Tete's Positive Drug Test
Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions have issued an official statement with respect to the recent overseas reports of former world champion Zolani Tete testing positive for a banned substance in connection with his July fight with Jason Cunningham. According to a report published this past Monday by The Daily Dispatch, a...
Whyte: McGirt Doesn't Try To Change You, He Tries To Make Your Style Stronger
Dillian Whyte says he doesn’t believe he will be kept waiting for as long as before for a world title fight if he can get back to the top of the ranking again. Whyte makes his return to the ring at Wembley Arena on Saturday night against Jermaine Franklin, his first fight since being stopped by Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in April.
Prograis: I'm Not Josue Vargas, Nowhere Close; Feel Like I’m Superior To Zepeda On All Levels
Jose Zepeda immediately dismantled the last southpaw he fought. Zepeda, also a left-handed fighter, drilled previously unbeaten Josue Vargas with a short, destructive left hand in an exchange that knocked Vargas flat on his face just 1:10 into their 10-round main event nearly 13 months ago at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. Vargas got up, but Zepeda pounced on his vulnerable opponent, unloaded a barrage of power punches that left Vargas slumped in a corner and won by first-round technical knockout.
Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade
Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.
Ryder: I Saw Jacobs Fight As Last Chance Saloon; For This One, Here To Embrace It And Enjoy The Moment
John Ryder feels considerably less pressure heading into this weekend than was the case in his lone other fight on the year. The veteran super middleweight believes it is countryman Zach Parker who is in the hot seat in their all-British matchup with the interim WBO title fight at stake on Saturday live on BT Sport and ESPN+ from The O2 in London. Ryder enters the fight on the heels of a twelve-round points win over former middleweight titlist Daniel Jacobs on February 12, in a fight where he sensed that a loss would have reduced his standing to gatekeeper status.
Dillian Whyte: Deontay Wilder Is Cowardly Con Man, Biggest Fraud In All Of Sport
It would appear Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder won’t be sharing a roast this holiday season. While Whyte is looking to reassert himself as a heavyweight contender once again when he faces off against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, the British boxer is going out of his way to pick a fight with nemesis Deontay Wilder.
Fabio Wardley Drops Nathan Gorman Three Times, Stops Him in Third
Fabio Wardley was crowned British heavyweight champion after a thrilling three-round shoot-out with Nathan Gorman at Wembley Arena on the Whyte-Franklin bill. Wardley had looked in trouble in the second round as his nose was smashed and he was rocked twice, but he stormed back to knock Gorman down three times before the towel came in from Gorman’s corner.
