KOLO TV Reno

Small businesses in Reno gear up for Small Business Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Friday is over and local businesses are eager to welcome customers for one of their busiest days of the year. Small Business Saturday is all about putting money back into our communities. For Samantha Stremmel, owner of Sierra Water (2055 Dickerson Rd) SBS is a...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Eating in Tahoe on a budget

Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

After-Thanksgiving Craft Fair Benefits Local Native American Dance Group

Over 40 Native American vendors participated at the annual Eagle Wings Dance Fundraiser and after-Thanksgiving craft fair on November 26, 2022. There was a craft fair, Indian taco sale, as well as performances by the Eagle Wings Pageant Dance Group. All proceeds from the event will help support the dance...
RENO, NV
lafamilytravel.com

9 Awesome Outdoor Activities You Can Only Do In Lake Tahoe In December

Having grown up along the US-Canadian border, I thought I knew everything there was to know about snow. That is… until my family and I took a trip to Lake Tahoe in December. It was like discovering an entirely new season in this winter wonderland with endless possibilities for outdoor fun. There’s skiing, ice skating, snow tubing, hiking, and so much to explore!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV

Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Toys For Tots Donations Sought In Reno

The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Grand Sierra Resort ice skating rink opens for season Friday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ice skating rink at the Grand Sierra Resort will open for the season on Friday evening. The venue opens at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 with the first skate session kicking off at 5 p.m. The rink opens at 4...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission Gives out Thanksgiving Dinners

On Thanksgiving Day 2022, the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission was handing out free thanksgiving meals for those who may not have a family gathering to attend. Dinner was served to those in need from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the mission at 355 record St. in Reno. Local Senior Centers...
RENO, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?

The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO is Toys for Tots drop off site

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has video which goes back as far as 2004. Back then as now, KOLO was a part of the “Toys for Tots” program. Our goal has always been to fill our studio with unwrapped toys for local children in need. The “Toys...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local non-profit, Kid Rocker, invites community to attend holiday showcase next month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is full of rockstars-in-training and many of them are learning every aspect of music through the non-profit, Kid Rocker. From musical theory and composition in the classroom to application on the stage, this organization’s goal is to “utilize the power of a calendar driven, goal-oriented, multi-faceted music program” to get students involved in music.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

World Cup Fans Watch From Reno

RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Thanksgiving 2022 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There are 422 folks signed up online for today’s Turkey Trot which starts in Minden at 9 a.m. today at Minden Park. The kids’ Turkey Dash is 8:30 a.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register in person 7:30-8:30 a.m. today. The Trot...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada loses game, cannon to UNLV 27-22

RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New rules regarding specialty plates take effect January 1, 2023

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Peter Gulash shows us two of the things that make him happy in this world. A 1970 MG BGT and a 1974 Jensen Healey MKY. He’s currently president of the Reno British Car Club and says most of the members have plates like he does. They say “Classic Vehicle.”
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Do not wash your turkey: Thanksgiving food safety tips

From pumpkin carving to pumpkin pie, Carson City Health and Human Services wants you to celebrate this thanksgiving season by following some easy and helpful food safety tips to keep your family gatherings safe. Do not wash your turkey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and...
CARSON CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Downtown Revitalization Continues on Maine Street

Last week A&K Earth Movers were set up on Maine Street at 8 a.m. Friday morning, November 18, to continue demolition of the old Headquarters Bar and buildings south of the existing Nugget building. For several years, Scott Tate, owner of the WCW Corporation that owns the Nugget and the...
FALLON, NV

