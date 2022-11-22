Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Small businesses in Reno gear up for Small Business Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Black Friday is over and local businesses are eager to welcome customers for one of their busiest days of the year. Small Business Saturday is all about putting money back into our communities. For Samantha Stremmel, owner of Sierra Water (2055 Dickerson Rd) SBS is a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eating in Tahoe on a budget
Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
KOLO TV Reno
NCET CEO Sarah Johns shares the perfect places to shop local on Small Business Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re hosting and need something delicious and easy to serve your guests; or you’re going to someone’s house and need a great hostess gift, NCET CEO, Sarah Johns, has you covered. She stopped by Morning Break to get you thinking about where...
2news.com
After-Thanksgiving Craft Fair Benefits Local Native American Dance Group
Over 40 Native American vendors participated at the annual Eagle Wings Dance Fundraiser and after-Thanksgiving craft fair on November 26, 2022. There was a craft fair, Indian taco sale, as well as performances by the Eagle Wings Pageant Dance Group. All proceeds from the event will help support the dance...
lafamilytravel.com
9 Awesome Outdoor Activities You Can Only Do In Lake Tahoe In December
Having grown up along the US-Canadian border, I thought I knew everything there was to know about snow. That is… until my family and I took a trip to Lake Tahoe in December. It was like discovering an entirely new season in this winter wonderland with endless possibilities for outdoor fun. There’s skiing, ice skating, snow tubing, hiking, and so much to explore!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
KOLO TV Reno
Toys For Tots Donations Sought In Reno
The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Threads and Trends: How to pack five days worth of clothes into a carry-on sized suitcase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travelling is already a headache, but when the airport loses your luggage your pain becomes a full blown migraine. So don’t risk it. You can pack five days worth of clothes in just a carry-on and not have to worry about your wardrobe not making it to its destination.
mynews4.com
Grand Sierra Resort ice skating rink opens for season Friday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ice skating rink at the Grand Sierra Resort will open for the season on Friday evening. The venue opens at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 with the first skate session kicking off at 5 p.m. The rink opens at 4...
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission Gives out Thanksgiving Dinners
On Thanksgiving Day 2022, the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission was handing out free thanksgiving meals for those who may not have a family gathering to attend. Dinner was served to those in need from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the mission at 355 record St. in Reno. Local Senior Centers...
Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?
The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO is Toys for Tots drop off site
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has video which goes back as far as 2004. Back then as now, KOLO was a part of the “Toys for Tots” program. Our goal has always been to fill our studio with unwrapped toys for local children in need. The “Toys...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Kid Rocker, invites community to attend holiday showcase next month
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is full of rockstars-in-training and many of them are learning every aspect of music through the non-profit, Kid Rocker. From musical theory and composition in the classroom to application on the stage, this organization’s goal is to “utilize the power of a calendar driven, goal-oriented, multi-faceted music program” to get students involved in music.
KOLO TV Reno
World Cup Fans Watch From Reno
The weekend will stay on the quiet side, with some clouds and a northerly breeze. A fast-moving, weak system will drop through on Monday. Expect a burst of wind and snow showers, followed by much colder weather that will continue through the week. Another round of snow showers looks likely as December arrives. -Jeff.
Record-Courier
The Thanksgiving 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There are 422 folks signed up online for today’s Turkey Trot which starts in Minden at 9 a.m. today at Minden Park. The kids’ Turkey Dash is 8:30 a.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register in person 7:30-8:30 a.m. today. The Trot...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada loses game, cannon to UNLV 27-22
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm.
KOLO TV Reno
New rules regarding specialty plates take effect January 1, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Peter Gulash shows us two of the things that make him happy in this world. A 1970 MG BGT and a 1974 Jensen Healey MKY. He’s currently president of the Reno British Car Club and says most of the members have plates like he does. They say “Classic Vehicle.”
Nevada Appeal
Do not wash your turkey: Thanksgiving food safety tips
From pumpkin carving to pumpkin pie, Carson City Health and Human Services wants you to celebrate this thanksgiving season by following some easy and helpful food safety tips to keep your family gatherings safe. Do not wash your turkey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and...
thefallonpost.org
Downtown Revitalization Continues on Maine Street
Last week A&K Earth Movers were set up on Maine Street at 8 a.m. Friday morning, November 18, to continue demolition of the old Headquarters Bar and buildings south of the existing Nugget building. For several years, Scott Tate, owner of the WCW Corporation that owns the Nugget and the...
