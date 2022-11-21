ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

De’Aaron Fox Named Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced Monday that De'Aaron Fox was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. The Sacramento Kings followed with a release about the news. Over the week in question, Fox averaged 25 points, 8.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while leading the Kings to a 3-0 record for the week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City

An update to the New York Knicks' injury report officially ruled both Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) out for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game (8 p.m. ET, MSG) will wrap up the Knicks' five-game road trip, which has seen a split over the first four legs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners

Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy