Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!. The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
Update On Randy Orton's Back Injury
"The Viper" does not appear WWE-bound for some time. Fightful Select is reporting that Randy Orton underwent surgery to fuse his lower back; a procedure that would keep the multi-time world champion out of action for a significant period. Sources close to Fightful said that the company would be lucky to have Orton back after the injury, considering the severity of the injury and the length of Orton's career. There is no word on when the surgery took place, nor is there any timetable for Orton's return. The company currently has no long-term plans in place for Orton, and there is no word on what effect the time off will have on Orton's contract.
Titus O'Neil Reveals The WWE Pairing He'd Like To Work With
Despite being inactive as an in-ring competitor in recent years, Titus O'Neil remains a proud member of the WWE family. His absence from the ring, one that has spanned over two years, is largely due to recurring knee injuries, as well as his obligations as a Global Ambassador for the WWE.
Controversial WWE Producer Returns To Agent Women's Title Match At Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi last night at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, retaining the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. The match was notable, not only for being the sole women's title match on the premium live event but also because the match was put together –or "agented"– by a controversial figure in the wrestling world.
Triple H Details Conversation With Ozzy Osbourne Ahead Of Survivor Series WarGames
WWE was "making war just for fun" on Sunday. At last night's annual Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, the show kicked off with Ozzy Osbourne making a surprise appearance in the opening video package, singing the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" while sitting on his trademark throne. During the...
Mandy Rose Reveals Next Goal For Toxic Attraction
The trio of Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, collectively known as Toxic Attraction, have dominated "WWE NXT" for over a year. Rose captured her title in October 2021, while Jayne and Dolin have racked up two reigns as "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. Earlier this year, Toxic Attraction also made their main roster debut as part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, and Rose wants the faction to become a permanent fixture there.
Two Legends Helped Shape Mandy Rose's WWE Character
Long before she became one of WWE's most "toxic" villains as "NXT" Women's Champion, and even before her main roster ascent with Absolution, Mandy Rose arrived at WWE with good intentions and a "nice" demeanor. "The Golden Goddess" first participated in the company's most recent edition of "Tough Enough," alongside a cast full of WWE hopefuls in mid-2015. Mandy Rose — real name Amanda Saccomanno — initially emerged as a charming and kind character, but later took a different approach.
Mia Yim Hopes This Former NXT Star Returns To WWE
Mia Yim recently re-joined World Wrestling Entertainment amidst the company's growing list of returning talent. In the process of expanding their roster, WWE especially focused on "restock[ing] the women's division with several TV-ready, experienced" talent, per a previous Fightful Select report. Accordingly, WWE has already brought back a few female Superstars to fit the criteria, including Yim, Emma, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai. The report also lent some insight into a few prospects that the company had on their radar to possibly return, namely, Chelsea Green and Tegan Nox.
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
Sami Zayn's Loyalty Revealed At WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns all but pinned after delivering a popup powerbomb in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Just then, Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by holding the referee's arm, following which he hit a vicious low blow on Owens, his friend of 25 years.
